Yang Min-hyuk's farewell and Park Ju-young's retirement shine in K League finale
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Yang Min-hyuk, who is heading to Tottenham at the end of this season, scored the final goal in his farewell match, achieving a perfect ending.
Park Chu-young, who has announced his retirement, also made a surprising impact with 1 goal and 1 assist, launching Ulsan's championship celebration.
Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.
[Report]
The home stadium of Gangwon, hosting the final match, was bustling with fans there to send off Yang Min-hyuk, who is leaving for Tottenham at the end of this season.
Responding to the fans' cheers, Yang Min-hyuk showcased his potential as a future Premier League player.
In the 35th minute of the first half, Yang Min-hyuk broke through the opponent's defense with his characteristic speed and calmly finished a shot.
This was Yang Min-hyuk's 12th goal of the season, marking a perfect ending to his farewell match.
Gangwon, who persistently defended against Pohang's attacks, secured their first league runner-up title with Yang Min-hyuk's decisive goal, and he shared a heartfelt farewell with the fans.
[Yang Min-hyuk/Gangwon: "I think this will be a year I will never forget in my life, and I will continue to perform well at Tottenham just as I did at Gangwon, so I can bring you good news."]
In a back-and-forth battle with Suwon FC, Park Chu-young, who has announced his retirement, was substituted in and revived Ulsan's festive atmosphere.
In the 39th minute of the second half, Park assisted Ataru's goal with a brilliant pass, and five minutes later, he scored the final goal after receiving a cross from Lee Chung-yong.
In his last season in the K League, Park dramatically achieved a total of 101 attacking points and enjoyed a joyful championship celebration by lifting the trophy with his teammates.
[Park Chu-young/Ulsan: "I think Chung-yong and I talked a lot about how 'Ah, this was a very enjoyable and happy time.']
With Cho Young-wook's performance leading the way, Seoul defeated Gimcheon and finished the season in 4th place, increasing their chances of participating in the Asian Champions League.
This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Yang Min-hyuk's farewell and Park Ju-young's retirement shine in K League finale
-
- 입력 2024-11-23 23:44:03
Yang Min-hyuk, who is heading to Tottenham at the end of this season, scored the final goal in his farewell match, achieving a perfect ending.
Park Chu-young, who has announced his retirement, also made a surprising impact with 1 goal and 1 assist, launching Ulsan's championship celebration.
Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.
[Report]
The home stadium of Gangwon, hosting the final match, was bustling with fans there to send off Yang Min-hyuk, who is leaving for Tottenham at the end of this season.
Responding to the fans' cheers, Yang Min-hyuk showcased his potential as a future Premier League player.
In the 35th minute of the first half, Yang Min-hyuk broke through the opponent's defense with his characteristic speed and calmly finished a shot.
This was Yang Min-hyuk's 12th goal of the season, marking a perfect ending to his farewell match.
Gangwon, who persistently defended against Pohang's attacks, secured their first league runner-up title with Yang Min-hyuk's decisive goal, and he shared a heartfelt farewell with the fans.
[Yang Min-hyuk/Gangwon: "I think this will be a year I will never forget in my life, and I will continue to perform well at Tottenham just as I did at Gangwon, so I can bring you good news."]
In a back-and-forth battle with Suwon FC, Park Chu-young, who has announced his retirement, was substituted in and revived Ulsan's festive atmosphere.
In the 39th minute of the second half, Park assisted Ataru's goal with a brilliant pass, and five minutes later, he scored the final goal after receiving a cross from Lee Chung-yong.
In his last season in the K League, Park dramatically achieved a total of 101 attacking points and enjoyed a joyful championship celebration by lifting the trophy with his teammates.
[Park Chu-young/Ulsan: "I think Chung-yong and I talked a lot about how 'Ah, this was a very enjoyable and happy time.']
With Cho Young-wook's performance leading the way, Seoul defeated Gimcheon and finished the season in 4th place, increasing their chances of participating in the Asian Champions League.
This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
-
-
김화영 기자 hwa0@kbs.co.kr김화영 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.