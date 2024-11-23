Yang Min-hyuk's farewell and Park Ju-young's retirement shine in K League finale

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yang Min-hyuk, who is heading to Tottenham at the end of this season, scored the final goal in his farewell match, achieving a perfect ending.



Park Chu-young, who has announced his retirement, also made a surprising impact with 1 goal and 1 assist, launching Ulsan's championship celebration.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



The home stadium of Gangwon, hosting the final match, was bustling with fans there to send off Yang Min-hyuk, who is leaving for Tottenham at the end of this season.



Responding to the fans' cheers, Yang Min-hyuk showcased his potential as a future Premier League player.



In the 35th minute of the first half, Yang Min-hyuk broke through the opponent's defense with his characteristic speed and calmly finished a shot.



This was Yang Min-hyuk's 12th goal of the season, marking a perfect ending to his farewell match.



Gangwon, who persistently defended against Pohang's attacks, secured their first league runner-up title with Yang Min-hyuk's decisive goal, and he shared a heartfelt farewell with the fans.



[Yang Min-hyuk/Gangwon: "I think this will be a year I will never forget in my life, and I will continue to perform well at Tottenham just as I did at Gangwon, so I can bring you good news."]



In a back-and-forth battle with Suwon FC, Park Chu-young, who has announced his retirement, was substituted in and revived Ulsan's festive atmosphere.



In the 39th minute of the second half, Park assisted Ataru's goal with a brilliant pass, and five minutes later, he scored the final goal after receiving a cross from Lee Chung-yong.



In his last season in the K League, Park dramatically achieved a total of 101 attacking points and enjoyed a joyful championship celebration by lifting the trophy with his teammates.



[Park Chu-young/Ulsan: "I think Chung-yong and I talked a lot about how 'Ah, this was a very enjoyable and happy time.']



With Cho Young-wook's performance leading the way, Seoul defeated Gimcheon and finished the season in 4th place, increasing their chances of participating in the Asian Champions League.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



