An Na-rin and Choi Hye-jin chase first LPGA victory at CME Group Championship
On the par 5, 17th hole, An Na-rin successfully escaped from the bunker.
She made a birdie by getting the ball close to the hole, returning to a tie for second place with a total score of 8 under par.
Choi Hye-jin succeeded in her fourth birdie putt from outside the green on the 13th hole, also reaching a tie for second place with an 8 under par.
An Na-rin and Choi Hye-jin, both two strokes behind the leader, are challenging for their first career victory in the final event of the LPGA Tour.
입력 2024-11-23 23:46:19
