An Na-rin and Choi Hye-jin chase first LPGA victory at CME Group Championship

An Na-rin and Choi Hye-jin recorded a tie for second place in the second round of the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour, seizing their first opportunity for victory in their careers.



On the par 5, 17th hole, An Na-rin successfully escaped from the bunker.



She made a birdie by getting the ball close to the hole, returning to a tie for second place with a total score of 8 under par.



Choi Hye-jin succeeded in her fourth birdie putt from outside the green on the 13th hole, also reaching a tie for second place with an 8 under par.



An Na-rin and Choi Hye-jin, both two strokes behind the leader, are challenging for their first career victory in the final event of the LPGA Tour.



