News 9

Woori Bank secures third straight win with signature teamwork

입력 2024.11.24 (00:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In women's professional basketball, Woori Bank defeated Shinhan Bank, continuing their three-game winning streak.

Woori Bank's signature teamwork shone as they focused on the perimeter instead of attacking under the basket.

Han Seong-yoon reports.

[Report]

Woori Bank's basic strategy involves leaving the paint open and positioning all five players outside, aiming for three-point shots through passes and screens.

The five players move like cogs in a machine, creating opportunities for outside shots that lead to three-pointers.

When the opponent focuses on outside defense, they showcase sudden breakthroughs.

In one-on-one situations, the individual skills of WKBL's top player, Kim Dan-bi, stand out.

At 35 years old, she is a veteran but connects perfectly with fast breaks based on her incredible speed.

On defense, smaller but quicker players execute strong defense, inducing mistakes from the opponents.

Centered around ace Kim Dan-bi, Woori Bank executed thoroughly planned plays, overwhelming Shinhan Bank throughout the game.

With this victory over Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank has achieved three consecutive wins, trailing the leading BNK by half a game.

[Lee Myung-gwan: "(Coach We Sung-woo) has been in women's basketball for a long time, so I think he is the brain, and there is a reason he is called great."]

After losing four key players following last season's championship, they were evaluated as a weak team, but Coach We Sung-woo continues to uphold the strong team legend of Woori Bank.

This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Woori Bank secures third straight win with signature teamwork
    • 입력 2024-11-24 00:06:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

In women's professional basketball, Woori Bank defeated Shinhan Bank, continuing their three-game winning streak.

Woori Bank's signature teamwork shone as they focused on the perimeter instead of attacking under the basket.

Han Seong-yoon reports.

[Report]

Woori Bank's basic strategy involves leaving the paint open and positioning all five players outside, aiming for three-point shots through passes and screens.

The five players move like cogs in a machine, creating opportunities for outside shots that lead to three-pointers.

When the opponent focuses on outside defense, they showcase sudden breakthroughs.

In one-on-one situations, the individual skills of WKBL's top player, Kim Dan-bi, stand out.

At 35 years old, she is a veteran but connects perfectly with fast breaks based on her incredible speed.

On defense, smaller but quicker players execute strong defense, inducing mistakes from the opponents.

Centered around ace Kim Dan-bi, Woori Bank executed thoroughly planned plays, overwhelming Shinhan Bank throughout the game.

With this victory over Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank has achieved three consecutive wins, trailing the leading BNK by half a game.

[Lee Myung-gwan: "(Coach We Sung-woo) has been in women's basketball for a long time, so I think he is the brain, and there is a reason he is called great."]

After losing four key players following last season's championship, they were evaluated as a weak team, but Coach We Sung-woo continues to uphold the strong team legend of Woori Bank.

This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.
한성윤
한성윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“동부전선서도 북한군 포착”…작전지역 확대?

“동부전선서도 북한군 포착”…작전지역 확대?
정부, 사도광산 추도식에 불참 통보…“일본과 합의 어렵다”

정부, 사도광산 추도식에 불참 통보…“일본과 합의 어렵다”
야, 4번째 장외집회 “특검 수용하라”…여 “법원 겁박 멈춰라”

야, 4번째 장외집회 “특검 수용하라”…여 “법원 겁박 멈춰라”
“처음 아니에요”…2시간 만에 음주운전 26건 적발

“처음 아니에요”…2시간 만에 음주운전 26건 적발
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.