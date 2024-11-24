Woori Bank secures third straight win with signature teamwork

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In women's professional basketball, Woori Bank defeated Shinhan Bank, continuing their three-game winning streak.



Woori Bank's signature teamwork shone as they focused on the perimeter instead of attacking under the basket.



Han Seong-yoon reports.



[Report]



Woori Bank's basic strategy involves leaving the paint open and positioning all five players outside, aiming for three-point shots through passes and screens.



The five players move like cogs in a machine, creating opportunities for outside shots that lead to three-pointers.



When the opponent focuses on outside defense, they showcase sudden breakthroughs.



In one-on-one situations, the individual skills of WKBL's top player, Kim Dan-bi, stand out.



At 35 years old, she is a veteran but connects perfectly with fast breaks based on her incredible speed.



On defense, smaller but quicker players execute strong defense, inducing mistakes from the opponents.



Centered around ace Kim Dan-bi, Woori Bank executed thoroughly planned plays, overwhelming Shinhan Bank throughout the game.



With this victory over Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank has achieved three consecutive wins, trailing the leading BNK by half a game.



[Lee Myung-gwan: "(Coach We Sung-woo) has been in women's basketball for a long time, so I think he is the brain, and there is a reason he is called great."]



After losing four key players following last season's championship, they were evaluated as a weak team, but Coach We Sung-woo continues to uphold the strong team legend of Woori Bank.



This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.



