Leo sets V-League record but Hyundai Capital falls to Woori Card

[Anchor]



The top foreign player in men's professional volleyball, Leo of Hyundai Capital, has achieved the all-time record for back-row attack points.



However, despite this incredible achievement, he did not look pleased.



Reporter Park Jumi has the story.



[Report]



In the middle of the second set against Woori Card, Hyundai Capital's Leo successfully executed a back-row attack from the center, prompting the scoreboard to announce his record-breaking achievement.



He reached 2,015 points in back-row attacks, making him number one in V-League history.



Compared to the second place, Park Chul-woo, who played in significantly more matches, this is an outstanding record.



Leo debuted in the V-League in 2012 wearing a Samsung Fire & Marine uniform and has won the regular season MVP for three consecutive seasons, earning the love of fans with his Korea-friendly demeanor.



[Leo: "I like ginseng!"]



In his seventh season, he is expecting to achieve various records in this V-League season.



However, on the day he achieved this remarkable record, Leo could not smile.



After losing two sets in a row to Woori Card, he fought hard in the latter part of the third set but ultimately lost 3-0.



In a tense match that went to full sets, Jung Kwan Jang Mega's attacks were fierce.



Park Eun-jin also blocked the opponent's attacks with a solid defense.



With setter Yeum Hye-seon distributing the ball evenly, five players scored in double digits, leading Jung Kwan Jang to a 3-2 victory over GS Caltex.



[Yeum Hye-seon/Jung Kwan Jang: "(The coach) said he didn't eat even one meal... Now that it's over, I hope he can eat something, and since we've laid the groundwork to win again, I hope the fans will cheer for us a lot."]



Jung Kwan Jang escaped a four-game losing streak, while GS Caltex recorded a five-game losing streak.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



