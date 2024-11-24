News 9

Leo sets V-League record but Hyundai Capital falls to Woori Card

입력 2024.11.24 (00:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The top foreign player in men's professional volleyball, Leo of Hyundai Capital, has achieved the all-time record for back-row attack points.

However, despite this incredible achievement, he did not look pleased.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

In the middle of the second set against Woori Card, Hyundai Capital's Leo successfully executed a back-row attack from the center, prompting the scoreboard to announce his record-breaking achievement.

He reached 2,015 points in back-row attacks, making him number one in V-League history.

Compared to the second place, Park Chul-woo, who played in significantly more matches, this is an outstanding record.

Leo debuted in the V-League in 2012 wearing a Samsung Fire & Marine uniform and has won the regular season MVP for three consecutive seasons, earning the love of fans with his Korea-friendly demeanor.

[Leo: "I like ginseng!"]

In his seventh season, he is expecting to achieve various records in this V-League season.

However, on the day he achieved this remarkable record, Leo could not smile.

After losing two sets in a row to Woori Card, he fought hard in the latter part of the third set but ultimately lost 3-0.

In a tense match that went to full sets, Jung Kwan Jang Mega's attacks were fierce.

Park Eun-jin also blocked the opponent's attacks with a solid defense.

With setter Yeum Hye-seon distributing the ball evenly, five players scored in double digits, leading Jung Kwan Jang to a 3-2 victory over GS Caltex.

[Yeum Hye-seon/Jung Kwan Jang: "(The coach) said he didn't eat even one meal... Now that it's over, I hope he can eat something, and since we've laid the groundwork to win again, I hope the fans will cheer for us a lot."]

Jung Kwan Jang escaped a four-game losing streak, while GS Caltex recorded a five-game losing streak.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Leo sets V-League record but Hyundai Capital falls to Woori Card
    • 입력 2024-11-24 00:06:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

The top foreign player in men's professional volleyball, Leo of Hyundai Capital, has achieved the all-time record for back-row attack points.

However, despite this incredible achievement, he did not look pleased.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

In the middle of the second set against Woori Card, Hyundai Capital's Leo successfully executed a back-row attack from the center, prompting the scoreboard to announce his record-breaking achievement.

He reached 2,015 points in back-row attacks, making him number one in V-League history.

Compared to the second place, Park Chul-woo, who played in significantly more matches, this is an outstanding record.

Leo debuted in the V-League in 2012 wearing a Samsung Fire & Marine uniform and has won the regular season MVP for three consecutive seasons, earning the love of fans with his Korea-friendly demeanor.

[Leo: "I like ginseng!"]

In his seventh season, he is expecting to achieve various records in this V-League season.

However, on the day he achieved this remarkable record, Leo could not smile.

After losing two sets in a row to Woori Card, he fought hard in the latter part of the third set but ultimately lost 3-0.

In a tense match that went to full sets, Jung Kwan Jang Mega's attacks were fierce.

Park Eun-jin also blocked the opponent's attacks with a solid defense.

With setter Yeum Hye-seon distributing the ball evenly, five players scored in double digits, leading Jung Kwan Jang to a 3-2 victory over GS Caltex.

[Yeum Hye-seon/Jung Kwan Jang: "(The coach) said he didn't eat even one meal... Now that it's over, I hope he can eat something, and since we've laid the groundwork to win again, I hope the fans will cheer for us a lot."]

Jung Kwan Jang escaped a four-game losing streak, while GS Caltex recorded a five-game losing streak.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
박주미
박주미 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“동부전선서도 북한군 포착”…작전지역 확대?

“동부전선서도 북한군 포착”…작전지역 확대?
정부, 사도광산 추도식에 불참 통보…“일본과 합의 어렵다”

정부, 사도광산 추도식에 불참 통보…“일본과 합의 어렵다”
야, 4번째 장외집회 “특검 수용하라”…여 “법원 겁박 멈춰라”

야, 4번째 장외집회 “특검 수용하라”…여 “법원 겁박 멈춰라”
“처음 아니에요”…2시간 만에 음주운전 26건 적발

“처음 아니에요”…2시간 만에 음주운전 26건 적발
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.