Half-hearted memorial service for Sado Mine; Japan omits ‘forced labor’

[Anchor]

Hello everyone?

This is the 9 o'clock news on a holiday.

A half-hearted memorial service was held at the Sado Mine in Japan, where our ancestors were forcibly taken and subjected to forced labor during the Japanese colonial period, without any representatives from our side.

A representative of the Japanese government, who has a history of visiting Yasukuni Shrine, stated that Korean workers at the time were engaged in hard labor under harsh conditions.

However, there was ultimately no mention of forced mobilization.

Our first report comes from our correspondent Hwang Jin-woo on Sado Island.

[Report]

The memorial service was held for the first time this year at the Japanese Sado Mine, which was a gold and silver mining site.

["Moment of silence..."]

The memorial included all miners who worked at the Sado Mine from its operation in 1601 until its closure in 1989.

Ikuina Akiko, a senior official from the Japanese Foreign Ministry who attended as a representative of the Japanese government, expressed condolences to all miners over the past 380 years.

[Ikuina Akiko/Parliamentary vice minister of Japanese Foreign Ministry : "I sincerely pay my respects to the hard work of our predecessors and would like to express my deep condolences once again to all who have passed."]

In July, Japan promised to hold a memorial service during the UNESCO World Heritage registration, due to the history of forced mobilization during the Japanese colonial period.

Parliamentary vice minister Ikuina Akiko acknowledged the poor conditions faced by laborers from the Korean Peninsula at that time.

[Ikuina Akiko/Parliamentary vice minister of Japanese Foreign Ministry: "They worked in harsh environments that involved risks."]

However, the term forced mobilization was not mentioned throughout the memorial speech.

[Ikuina Akiko/Parliamentary vice minister of Japanese Foreign Ministry: "Many people from the Korean Peninsula were also included under the 'policy on wartime laborers' in the 1940s."]

With South Korea deciding to boycott this memorial service, empty seats were visible throughout the venue.

South Korean Ambassador to Japan Park Cheol-hee and nine bereaved family members arrived at Sado Island after the Japanese memorial service concluded.

They toured the facilities that Japan had set up in response to South Korea's request to reflect the entire history of the Sado Mine.

South Korean government officials and bereaved families plan to hold their own memorial service tomorrow morning at the site of the building that was used as dormitories for the forcibly mobilized workers.

South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that holding their own memorial service is a firm expression of the government's resolve not to compromise with Japan on historical issues.

This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting for KBS News from Sado Island.

