News 9

Storm Shadow strike in Kursk reportedly kills 500 N. Korean troops

입력 2024.11.24 (22:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Reports have emerged from foreign media that 500 North Korean soldiers have been killed in Kursk, Russia.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service(NIS) has also stated that it is closely monitoring specific intelligence regarding North Korean military casualties.

Jo Bit-na reports.

[Report]

This is a video that spread on Telegram, showing Ukraine attacking Kursk, Russia with Storm Shadow missiles on the 20th.

Multiple explosions can be heard, and black smoke is rising.

The British Guardian reported that up to 12 Storm Shadows appear to have been launched, but the Russian military claimed to have shot down 2 missiles and did not disclose any significant damage.

In the meantime, Ukrainian sources, including the military-focused media Global Defense, reported that 500 North Korean soldiers were killed when Ukraine attacked underground facilities in the village of Marino, Kursk with Storm Shadows.

These sources explained that missiles fell in the area where North Korean troops were stationed, but did not provide information on their sources.

Additionally, a Telegram channel that provides war-related intelligence claimed that one Russian general was also killed, and "three North Korean soldiers, including two male officers and one female presumed to be an interpreter, were injured."

There have already been reports from foreign media that a North Korean general was injured in the Kursk region.

[Lloyd Austin/U.S. Secretary of Defense: "There are some 10,000 also North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region, and they were being integrated into the Russian formation that..."]

The NIS also stated, "We are closely monitoring specific intelligence indicating North Korean military casualties."

Meanwhile, France has suggested that it has allowed Ukraine to attack Russian territory with its own missiles, following the U.S. and the U.K.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he believes the war can end next year and is waiting for proposals related to peace from U.S. President-elect Trump.

This is Jo Bit-na reporting from Berlin for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Storm Shadow strike in Kursk reportedly kills 500 N. Korean troops
    • 입력 2024-11-24 22:48:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

Reports have emerged from foreign media that 500 North Korean soldiers have been killed in Kursk, Russia.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service(NIS) has also stated that it is closely monitoring specific intelligence regarding North Korean military casualties.

Jo Bit-na reports.

[Report]

This is a video that spread on Telegram, showing Ukraine attacking Kursk, Russia with Storm Shadow missiles on the 20th.

Multiple explosions can be heard, and black smoke is rising.

The British Guardian reported that up to 12 Storm Shadows appear to have been launched, but the Russian military claimed to have shot down 2 missiles and did not disclose any significant damage.

In the meantime, Ukrainian sources, including the military-focused media Global Defense, reported that 500 North Korean soldiers were killed when Ukraine attacked underground facilities in the village of Marino, Kursk with Storm Shadows.

These sources explained that missiles fell in the area where North Korean troops were stationed, but did not provide information on their sources.

Additionally, a Telegram channel that provides war-related intelligence claimed that one Russian general was also killed, and "three North Korean soldiers, including two male officers and one female presumed to be an interpreter, were injured."

There have already been reports from foreign media that a North Korean general was injured in the Kursk region.

[Lloyd Austin/U.S. Secretary of Defense: "There are some 10,000 also North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region, and they were being integrated into the Russian formation that..."]

The NIS also stated, "We are closely monitoring specific intelligence indicating North Korean military casualties."

Meanwhile, France has suggested that it has allowed Ukraine to attack Russian territory with its own missiles, following the U.S. and the U.K.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he believes the war can end next year and is waiting for proposals related to peace from U.S. President-elect Trump.

This is Jo Bit-na reporting from Berlin for KBS News.
조빛나
조빛나 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

반쪽 전락한 사도광산 추도식…일, ‘강제 동원’ <br>언급은 외면

반쪽 전락한 사도광산 추도식…일, ‘강제 동원’ 언급은 외면
“스톰섀도 공격에 북한군 500명 사망”…국정원 “구체적 첩보”

“스톰섀도 공격에 북한군 500명 사망”…국정원 “구체적 첩보”
당원 명부 제공자 소환…서울시장 여조비 대납 의혹 확산

당원 명부 제공자 소환…서울시장 여조비 대납 의혹 확산
이재명 ‘위증교사 혐의’ 내일 <br>1심 선고…두번째 사법리스크 분수령

이재명 ‘위증교사 혐의’ 내일 1심 선고…두번째 사법리스크 분수령
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.