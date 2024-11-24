Storm Shadow strike in Kursk reportedly kills 500 N. Korean troops

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Reports have emerged from foreign media that 500 North Korean soldiers have been killed in Kursk, Russia.



South Korea's National Intelligence Service(NIS) has also stated that it is closely monitoring specific intelligence regarding North Korean military casualties.



Jo Bit-na reports.



[Report]



This is a video that spread on Telegram, showing Ukraine attacking Kursk, Russia with Storm Shadow missiles on the 20th.



Multiple explosions can be heard, and black smoke is rising.



The British Guardian reported that up to 12 Storm Shadows appear to have been launched, but the Russian military claimed to have shot down 2 missiles and did not disclose any significant damage.



In the meantime, Ukrainian sources, including the military-focused media Global Defense, reported that 500 North Korean soldiers were killed when Ukraine attacked underground facilities in the village of Marino, Kursk with Storm Shadows.



These sources explained that missiles fell in the area where North Korean troops were stationed, but did not provide information on their sources.



Additionally, a Telegram channel that provides war-related intelligence claimed that one Russian general was also killed, and "three North Korean soldiers, including two male officers and one female presumed to be an interpreter, were injured."



There have already been reports from foreign media that a North Korean general was injured in the Kursk region.



[Lloyd Austin/U.S. Secretary of Defense: "There are some 10,000 also North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region, and they were being integrated into the Russian formation that..."]



The NIS also stated, "We are closely monitoring specific intelligence indicating North Korean military casualties."



Meanwhile, France has suggested that it has allowed Ukraine to attack Russian territory with its own missiles, following the U.S. and the U.K.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he believes the war can end next year and is waiting for proposals related to peace from U.S. President-elect Trump.



This is Jo Bit-na reporting from Berlin for KBS News.



