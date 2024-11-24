News 9

PPP member list provider to Mr. Myung during the party's presidential primary being summoned

[Anchor]

Today (11.24), a person who handed over the People Power Party's member list to Mr. Myung Tae-kyun during the party's presidential primary appeared before the prosecution.

The prosecution is investigating whether Mr. Myung used this list for illegal opinion polls and who covered the investigation costs.

Choi Jin-seok reports.

[Report]

In October 2021, during the People Power Party's presidential primary.

The Future Korea Institute, known to be owned by Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, conducted two opinion polls targeting People Power Party members.

It is claimed by Ms. Kang Hye-kyung, who worked at the institute, that Mr. Myung collected the support tendencies of the responding party members and organized them into a separate file.

It has been confirmed that Mr. A, who provided a list of 560,000 party members to Mr. Myung at that time, was investigated by the prosecution today.

Mr. A was a former aide to former lawmaker Kim Young-sun and assisted candidate Hong Joon-pyo during the primary.

In a phone call with KBS, Mr. A acknowledged handing over the list but stated that it was a personal request and that he was unaware of any analysis of party member tendencies.

[Mr. A/voice altered: "If Mr. Myung used this list for different investigations without my permission, that would be a violation of the opinion poll law. If the investigation results come out, I plan to report Mr. Myung and others."]

The prosecution is investigating the circumstances under which Mr. A handed over the list and whether the data on party member tendencies was used to manipulate the opinion polls.

The prosecution is also looking into an unpublished opinion poll conducted by Mr. Myung during the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election.

At that time, candidate Oh Se-hoon won against candidate Ahn Cheol-soo during the opposition unification process.

The prosecution has obtained account records showing that businessman Mr. Kim, a friend of candidate Oh, sent over 33 million won to Ms. Kang Hye-kyung.

Ms. Kang's side stated that this money was payment for the opinion poll regarding candidate Oh.

The prosecution believes that if candidate Oh received the results of an opinion poll paid for by a third party, it could constitute a violation of the Political Funds Act.

Candidate Oh's side refuted, stating that they have never received Mr. Myung's opinion poll or engaged in any financial transactions.

This is KBS News, Choi Jin-seok.

최진석
최진석 기자

