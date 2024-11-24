News 9

Ruling and opposition parties on high alert ahead of Lee's first trial verdict

입력 2024.11.24 (23:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the first trial verdict for Representative Lee Jae-myung approaches, both the ruling and opposition parties are on high alert.

The Democratic Party is forming a united front, claiming they will prove his innocence, while the People Power Party is sharpening its stance, stating that the Democratic Party's judicial risk has begun in earnest.

Reporter Kim Jin-ho has the details.

[Report]

With just one day before the first trial verdict on the perjury charge against Representative Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party is confident in their 'united front'.

They have stated that the recent additional indictments by the prosecution are attempts at 'judicial murder' against Lee and that they will prove his innocence regarding the perjury charge.

[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "It is now being proven that this is a sinister intention to divide and eliminate both their own failures in governance and the opposition leader."]

They claimed that the public sentiment against the government's corruption and the attempt to 'kill' Lee was demonstrated through yesterday's rally, and they urged the acceptance of the special investigation law regarding the first lady.

On the other hand, the People Power Party dismissed it as a 'Lee Jae-myung protection rally' that received no public support.

[Han Ji-ah/People Power Party Senior Spokesperson: "They may be trying to spread public opinion in favor of Lee's innocence, but the public's indifference is nothing less than a signal that his judicial risk has intensified."]

They criticized the Democratic Party's planned protest in front of the courthouse tomorrow (11.25), stating it contradicts Lee's claim of trusting the judiciary.

They urged the Democratic Party to stop pressuring the court and return to discussions on people's livelihoods, such as the National Assembly's budget review.

Facing another critical moment regarding judicial risk after ten days, the Democratic Party plans to push for a re-vote on the special investigation law regarding First Lady Kim next week, aiming to shift the narrative with renewed attacks related to her.

In response, the People Power Party is focusing its efforts on minimizing defections, indicating that the political standoff is likely to escalate once again.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ruling and opposition parties on high alert ahead of Lee's first trial verdict
    • 입력 2024-11-24 23:23:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the first trial verdict for Representative Lee Jae-myung approaches, both the ruling and opposition parties are on high alert.

The Democratic Party is forming a united front, claiming they will prove his innocence, while the People Power Party is sharpening its stance, stating that the Democratic Party's judicial risk has begun in earnest.

Reporter Kim Jin-ho has the details.

[Report]

With just one day before the first trial verdict on the perjury charge against Representative Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party is confident in their 'united front'.

They have stated that the recent additional indictments by the prosecution are attempts at 'judicial murder' against Lee and that they will prove his innocence regarding the perjury charge.

[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "It is now being proven that this is a sinister intention to divide and eliminate both their own failures in governance and the opposition leader."]

They claimed that the public sentiment against the government's corruption and the attempt to 'kill' Lee was demonstrated through yesterday's rally, and they urged the acceptance of the special investigation law regarding the first lady.

On the other hand, the People Power Party dismissed it as a 'Lee Jae-myung protection rally' that received no public support.

[Han Ji-ah/People Power Party Senior Spokesperson: "They may be trying to spread public opinion in favor of Lee's innocence, but the public's indifference is nothing less than a signal that his judicial risk has intensified."]

They criticized the Democratic Party's planned protest in front of the courthouse tomorrow (11.25), stating it contradicts Lee's claim of trusting the judiciary.

They urged the Democratic Party to stop pressuring the court and return to discussions on people's livelihoods, such as the National Assembly's budget review.

Facing another critical moment regarding judicial risk after ten days, the Democratic Party plans to push for a re-vote on the special investigation law regarding First Lady Kim next week, aiming to shift the narrative with renewed attacks related to her.

In response, the People Power Party is focusing its efforts on minimizing defections, indicating that the political standoff is likely to escalate once again.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.
김진호
김진호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

반쪽 전락한 사도광산 추도식…일, ‘강제 동원’ <br>언급은 외면

반쪽 전락한 사도광산 추도식…일, ‘강제 동원’ 언급은 외면
“스톰섀도 공격에 북한군 500명 사망”…국정원 “구체적 첩보”

“스톰섀도 공격에 북한군 500명 사망”…국정원 “구체적 첩보”
당원 명부 제공자 소환…서울시장 여조비 대납 의혹 확산

당원 명부 제공자 소환…서울시장 여조비 대납 의혹 확산
이재명 ‘위증교사 혐의’ 내일 <br>1심 선고…두번째 사법리스크 분수령

이재명 ‘위증교사 혐의’ 내일 1심 선고…두번째 사법리스크 분수령
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.