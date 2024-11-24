Ruling and opposition parties on high alert ahead of Lee's first trial verdict

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the first trial verdict for Representative Lee Jae-myung approaches, both the ruling and opposition parties are on high alert.



The Democratic Party is forming a united front, claiming they will prove his innocence, while the People Power Party is sharpening its stance, stating that the Democratic Party's judicial risk has begun in earnest.



Reporter Kim Jin-ho has the details.



[Report]



With just one day before the first trial verdict on the perjury charge against Representative Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party is confident in their 'united front'.



They have stated that the recent additional indictments by the prosecution are attempts at 'judicial murder' against Lee and that they will prove his innocence regarding the perjury charge.



[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "It is now being proven that this is a sinister intention to divide and eliminate both their own failures in governance and the opposition leader."]



They claimed that the public sentiment against the government's corruption and the attempt to 'kill' Lee was demonstrated through yesterday's rally, and they urged the acceptance of the special investigation law regarding the first lady.



On the other hand, the People Power Party dismissed it as a 'Lee Jae-myung protection rally' that received no public support.



[Han Ji-ah/People Power Party Senior Spokesperson: "They may be trying to spread public opinion in favor of Lee's innocence, but the public's indifference is nothing less than a signal that his judicial risk has intensified."]



They criticized the Democratic Party's planned protest in front of the courthouse tomorrow (11.25), stating it contradicts Lee's claim of trusting the judiciary.



They urged the Democratic Party to stop pressuring the court and return to discussions on people's livelihoods, such as the National Assembly's budget review.



Facing another critical moment regarding judicial risk after ten days, the Democratic Party plans to push for a re-vote on the special investigation law regarding First Lady Kim next week, aiming to shift the narrative with renewed attacks related to her.



In response, the People Power Party is focusing its efforts on minimizing defections, indicating that the political standoff is likely to escalate once again.



This is KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.



