News 9

PPP member bulletin board heats up with debate over posts disparaging presidential couple

입력 2024.11.24 (23:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the People Power Party, a heated debate is ongoing regarding posts disparaging President Yoon and his wife, written under the names of Representative Han Dong-hoon and his family on the party members' bulletin board.

The pro-Yoon faction has increased pressure, demanding that Representative Han provide a clear explanation, while the pro-Han faction argues that there is a concerted effort to "take down Han Dong-hoon."

Reporter Woo Jung-hwa has the story.

[Report]

The People Power Party has recently initiated a comprehensive investigation into the controversial posts.

Out of 1,068 posts written under the name of Representative Han Dong-hoon and his family, 161 were identified as being authored by a person with the same name, 'Han Dong-hoon,' according to Representative Han's side, with 12 of those being disparaging posts about President Yoon and his wife.

The remaining 907 posts were written under the names of Representative Han's family, most of which are articles, encouragement messages, or simple expressions of political opinions, which the leadership of Representative Han's side claims are not problematic.

[Han Ji-ah/Senior Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "It is possible to express opinions about politicians, whether it be the party leader or the president, anonymously..."]

Despite the results of the comprehensive investigation, the debate within the party continued today (11.24).

Representative Kim Eun-hye, classified as pro-Yoon, urged Representative Han to clarify, stating, "The ruling party has been avoiding confirmation for over two weeks," while Shin Ji-ho, the Deputy Chief of Strategic Planning from the pro-Han faction, countered that the controversy is being exaggerated and referred to it as a "take down Han Dong-hoon" effort.

There are also differing interpretations regarding the identification of the member who wrote the disparaging posts.

The National Election Commission has interpreted that there are no restrictions on accessing the party's membership list under the Political Parties Act, but the leadership of Representative Han's side argues that it is not possible under the Personal Information Protection Act and that there is no issue given the nature of anonymous bulletin boards.

However, as a request for disciplinary action against the author of the disparaging posts has recently been submitted to the party, the People Power Party plans to hold an ethics committee meeting soon to discuss whether to conduct a party audit.

This is KBS News, Woo Jung-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP member bulletin board heats up with debate over posts disparaging presidential couple
    • 입력 2024-11-24 23:38:36
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the People Power Party, a heated debate is ongoing regarding posts disparaging President Yoon and his wife, written under the names of Representative Han Dong-hoon and his family on the party members' bulletin board.

The pro-Yoon faction has increased pressure, demanding that Representative Han provide a clear explanation, while the pro-Han faction argues that there is a concerted effort to "take down Han Dong-hoon."

Reporter Woo Jung-hwa has the story.

[Report]

The People Power Party has recently initiated a comprehensive investigation into the controversial posts.

Out of 1,068 posts written under the name of Representative Han Dong-hoon and his family, 161 were identified as being authored by a person with the same name, 'Han Dong-hoon,' according to Representative Han's side, with 12 of those being disparaging posts about President Yoon and his wife.

The remaining 907 posts were written under the names of Representative Han's family, most of which are articles, encouragement messages, or simple expressions of political opinions, which the leadership of Representative Han's side claims are not problematic.

[Han Ji-ah/Senior Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "It is possible to express opinions about politicians, whether it be the party leader or the president, anonymously..."]

Despite the results of the comprehensive investigation, the debate within the party continued today (11.24).

Representative Kim Eun-hye, classified as pro-Yoon, urged Representative Han to clarify, stating, "The ruling party has been avoiding confirmation for over two weeks," while Shin Ji-ho, the Deputy Chief of Strategic Planning from the pro-Han faction, countered that the controversy is being exaggerated and referred to it as a "take down Han Dong-hoon" effort.

There are also differing interpretations regarding the identification of the member who wrote the disparaging posts.

The National Election Commission has interpreted that there are no restrictions on accessing the party's membership list under the Political Parties Act, but the leadership of Representative Han's side argues that it is not possible under the Personal Information Protection Act and that there is no issue given the nature of anonymous bulletin boards.

However, as a request for disciplinary action against the author of the disparaging posts has recently been submitted to the party, the People Power Party plans to hold an ethics committee meeting soon to discuss whether to conduct a party audit.

This is KBS News, Woo Jung-hwa.
우정화
우정화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

반쪽 전락한 사도광산 추도식…일, ‘강제 동원’ <br>언급은 외면

반쪽 전락한 사도광산 추도식…일, ‘강제 동원’ 언급은 외면
“스톰섀도 공격에 북한군 500명 사망”…국정원 “구체적 첩보”

“스톰섀도 공격에 북한군 500명 사망”…국정원 “구체적 첩보”
당원 명부 제공자 소환…서울시장 여조비 대납 의혹 확산

당원 명부 제공자 소환…서울시장 여조비 대납 의혹 확산
이재명 대표, ‘위증교사 혐의’ 오늘 1심 선고

이재명 대표, ‘위증교사 혐의’ 오늘 1심 선고
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.