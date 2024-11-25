Late autumn foliage at its peak; Christmas atmosphere already arrives

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Well, we have now reached the end of autumn.



The late autumn foliage has reached its peak.



In some places, the Christmas atmosphere, just a month away, is already being felt.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has captured various holiday scenes.



[Report]



A blue autumn sky stretches out.



Visitors are enjoying the view of the cityscape.



In the distance, Bukak Mountain and Bukhan Mountain can be seen.



Birds are chirping, and the autumn leaves have turned the branches into vibrant colors.



[Myung Seung-wan, Myung Seung-ri, Myung Jun-hyung/Seoul residents: "It's really sunny and not too cold, and I think it's nice to see the autumn leaves. (We came out for a guys' outing.)"]



Taking autumn photos against the backdrop of Hanyang Doseong and silver grass.



Another memory has been made.



[Lee Seung-hwan, Han Soo-min/Cheongju resident: "(There were so many locks hanging. That's what I remember the most. Next autumn, I will come with my child.) I will come back to place a lock."]



A long line of people is waiting to capture memories in front of the Christmas tree.



Even though there is still a month left, people are already thinking about Christmas.



[Hwang In-beom, Kim Chae-hyun: "(We came out for a date because they said there is a Christmas market today. My wish is to take about 300 photos.) I hope to get a few good pictures...."]



The faces of children on the carousel are blooming with smiles.



[Kim Ra-hyun, Han Chae-kyung, Han Chae-rin, Han Gang-min/Gyeonggi-do resident: "It was good. (Wasn't it scary?) No. (We plan to go eat something delicious together and enjoy a cup of coffee.)"]



As autumn comes to an end, winter approaches, marking a day filled with memories for everyone.



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!