Financial authorities warn of side effects from of commercial law amendment

The financial authorities have expressed concerns about the amendment to the Commercial Act being pursued by the opposition party.



Kim Byeong-hwan, the Chairman of the Financial Services Commission, appeared on KBS's Sunday Diagnosis and stated that the amendment could lead to side effects such as delays in board decision-making and threats to management rights from speculative capital, suggesting the need for institutional improvements.



He also emphasized the necessity of closely monitoring the overheating situation in virtual assets.



