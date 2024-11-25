Son Heung-min records 4th assist of the season, 66th overall
Tottenham's Son Heung-min recorded his fourth assist of the season in the English professional football league.
He led the team to a 4-0 victory against the strong Manchester City, marking his 66th career assist, which ranks second all-time in Tottenham history.
Reporter Kim Wan-soo has the details.
[Report]
Tottenham withstood the relentless attack from Manchester City, led by scoring machine Erling Haaland, and scored the opening goal in the 13th minute of the first half.
James Maddison converted a cross from Dejan Kulusevski into a goal to take the lead.
After warming up with sharp shootings, Son Heung-min assisted Maddison's second goal with a clever pass in the 20th minute of the first half.
With a pass that caught the defense off guard, he recorded his fourth assist of the season and his 66th career assist, moving him up to second place in Tottenham's all-time assists.
After Pedro Porro's insurance goal confirmed the victory, Son Heung-min was substituted for Brennan Johnson in the 18th minute of the second half.
Johnson added the fourth goal, and Tottenham defeated Manchester City 4-0.
[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "Mentally, physically, tactically, we're progressing as a football team. We're a much better team this year than we were last year. We just got to, like I said, find that level of consistency in performance."]
Tottenham, which has put Manchester City on a five-match losing streak in official competitions while challenging for their first-ever five consecutive titles, has jumped to sixth place.
Meanwhile, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton made his return from injury after last month's World Cup qualifying match against Jordan, coming on as a substitute against Fulham.
KBS News, Kim Wan-soo.
