Seoul E-Land advances to promotional playoffs for the first time in franchise history

After 10 years since its establishment, Seoul E-Land achieved a dramatic draw against Jeonnam and advanced to the promotional playoffs.



In the battle for the last spot for promotion, Jeonnam took the lead just three minutes into the second half.



Following a mistake by the goalkeeper, the ball was finished off by Euloge Placca.



With Yoon Jae-seok scoring an additional goal, it seemed Jeonnam was securing their win.



However, just two minutes later, Kim Shin-jin pushed in a ball that hit the post, reigniting Seoul E-Land's hopes.



And just three minutes later, Baek Ji-Ung scored the equalizer!



With this thrilling draw, Seoul E-Land will compete in the promotional playoffs for the first time since its establishment against Jeonbuk, the 10th place team in K League 1.



