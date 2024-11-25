Heungkuk Life secures 9 consecutive wins by defeating the defending champion

동영상 고정 취소

In the professional volleyball league, Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders, the only team without a loss, has defeated the defending champion Hyundai E&C Hillstate, achieving a nine-game winning streak and leading the standings.



The highly anticipated matchup, dubbed the "biggest match," surprisingly unfolded with a one-sided first set.



Reporter Park Jumi has the details.



[Report]



Heungkuk Life, who has forgotten how to lose since the season began, is currently leading the standings.



Hyundai E&C, closely chasing in second place, is the reigning champion from last season.



The interest in this top matchup led to a sold-out crowd of over 6,000.



The expected close contest started off differently than anticipated.



Heungkuk Life's Lee Ko-eun's tricky serves rattled Hyundai E&C, and Heungkuk Life's strategy was flawless.



They countered the opponent's key player, Laetitia Moma, with a triple block, and Heungkuk Life surged ahead with an 8-0 lead.



Ultimately, Hyundai E&C's coach, Kang Sung-hyung, had no choice but to call Moma to the bench.



The attacking efficiency of Hyundai E&C was only 5%, highlighting the effectiveness of Heungkuk Life's first-set strategy.



In the second set, Heungkuk Life lost to a revived Hyundai E&C after 12 deuces, but Jeong Yun-ju, who has transformed into a reliable attacker in her fourth season, scored 21 points, and Kim Yeon-koung, with a season-high of 28 points, thrilled the crowd with her ace performances in critical moments, securing the victory.



[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life: "It's always tough. With age and experience, there's not much pressure about the winning streak. I think we need to focus a bit more in the early part of the league to accumulate more points."]



Heungkuk Life, who smiled in the matchup against the defending champion Hyundai E&C, continued their undefeated streak with nine consecutive wins.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



