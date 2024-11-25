Ahn Se-young wins first international title since Paris Olympics

동영상 고정 취소

Paris Olympic badminton women's singles gold medalist Ahn Se-young has won her first international tournament since the Olympics by claiming the title at the World Tour China Masters.



In the final, Ahn Se-young faced China's Gao Fangjie, ranked 28th in the world, who seemed nervous from the start and made repeated mistakes.



Ahn Se-young displayed stable play, easily taking the first set 21 to 12.



In the second set, she continued to dominate with even greater ease.



Showcasing her superior skills, Ahn Se-young defeated Gao Fangjie with a set score of 2 to 0, securing her first international tournament victory since the Paris Olympics.



