Ahn Se-young wins first international title since Paris Olympics
In the final, Ahn Se-young faced China's Gao Fangjie, ranked 28th in the world, who seemed nervous from the start and made repeated mistakes.
Ahn Se-young displayed stable play, easily taking the first set 21 to 12.
In the second set, she continued to dominate with even greater ease.
Showcasing her superior skills, Ahn Se-young defeated Gao Fangjie with a set score of 2 to 0, securing her first international tournament victory since the Paris Olympics.
입력 2024-11-25 02:37:44
수정2024-11-25 02:38:49
