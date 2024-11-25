Doosan Bears holds official fan meeting ‘Bears Gathering’
Manager Lee Seung-yuop and the Doosan players entered Jamsil Baseball Stadium to the cheers of the fans.
The fans gathered at their home stadium once again cheered enthusiastically, shouting "Strongest Doosan" and enjoyed a joyful time with the players.
Manager Lee Seung-yuop mentioned the phrase "the promised eighth inning," and promised that next season would be "the promised 2025" for Doosan, stating that they would prepare a lot to ensure they can play the longest among the ten teams.
