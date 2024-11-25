Doosan Bears holds official fan meeting ‘Bears Gathering’

동영상 고정 취소

The Doosan Bears' manager Lee Seung-yuop and the team held a gathering with fans to renew their commitment for 2025.



Manager Lee Seung-yuop and the Doosan players entered Jamsil Baseball Stadium to the cheers of the fans.



The fans gathered at their home stadium once again cheered enthusiastically, shouting "Strongest Doosan" and enjoyed a joyful time with the players.



Manager Lee Seung-yuop mentioned the phrase "the promised eighth inning," and promised that next season would be "the promised 2025" for Doosan, stating that they would prepare a lot to ensure they can play the longest among the ten teams.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!