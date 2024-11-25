Hyundai Motor secures first victory in World Rally Championship driver category

동영상 고정 취소

Hyundai Motor has achieved its first victory in the driver category at the 2024 World Rally Championship, organized by the International Automobile Federation.



Hyundai secured the driver category trophy at the final round of the World Rally Championship Japan Rally, held in Aichi and Gifu Prefectures.



Thierry Neuville, the driver for the Hyundai World Rally Team, scored a total of 242 points, marking the first victory for both the team and himself.



However, in the manufacturer category, Hyundai was overtaken by Toyota at the end, narrowly missing out on the overall championship.



