[News Today] DP CHAIR'S TRIAL VERDICT
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Today, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung faced his first trial verdict on charges of subornation of perjury. Lee Jae-myung has been prosecuted for five cases, this is one of those. Similar to the sentencing on November 15th for violating public office election laws, thousands rallied outside the court, both supporting and opposing Lee.
[REPORT]
The court held another sentencing hearing for Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung who has to stand trial for five different cases.
In this case, he is facing charges of subornation of perjury.
Lee was indicted for saying in 2018 when he was running for Gyeonggi governor that he had been framed regarding his alleged connection to a case involving an individual pretending to be a prosecutor.
He is accused of urging Kim Jin-seong, a witness, to provide false testimony in a trial on the case,
Lee Jae-myung vs. Kim Jin-sung
I’m not saying that we should reconstruct that case.
(I came out first for campaigning. I don't know who was connected with KBS in the camp.)
Let's just say that we heard about that.
In the final argument hearing held in September, prosecutors sought a three-year jail term for the DP chair, saying that he had ordered perjury to cover up his lies.
Lee has denied the accusations, saying that he never asked Kim to make false testimony.
It is impossible to watch Monday's sentencing in real-time, since the live TV coverage of the hearing is banned, as it was for the November 15 sentencing hearing.
On November 15, Lee was given a suspended prison term in the first-trial verdict on charges of violating the election law, which is heavy enough to bar him from running for public office.
Now ten days later, another legal verdict is out.
Near the court on Monday, Lee's supporters held a rally claiming his innocence. At the same time, a separate rally was held to call for stern punishment against the main opposition leader.
The court restricted public access and beefed up security as a contingency step.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] DP CHAIR'S TRIAL VERDICT
-
- 입력 2024-11-25 16:24:00
- 수정2024-11-25 16:25:40
[LEAD]
Today, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung faced his first trial verdict on charges of subornation of perjury. Lee Jae-myung has been prosecuted for five cases, this is one of those. Similar to the sentencing on November 15th for violating public office election laws, thousands rallied outside the court, both supporting and opposing Lee.
[REPORT]
The court held another sentencing hearing for Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung who has to stand trial for five different cases.
In this case, he is facing charges of subornation of perjury.
Lee was indicted for saying in 2018 when he was running for Gyeonggi governor that he had been framed regarding his alleged connection to a case involving an individual pretending to be a prosecutor.
He is accused of urging Kim Jin-seong, a witness, to provide false testimony in a trial on the case,
Lee Jae-myung vs. Kim Jin-sung
I’m not saying that we should reconstruct that case.
(I came out first for campaigning. I don't know who was connected with KBS in the camp.)
Let's just say that we heard about that.
In the final argument hearing held in September, prosecutors sought a three-year jail term for the DP chair, saying that he had ordered perjury to cover up his lies.
Lee has denied the accusations, saying that he never asked Kim to make false testimony.
It is impossible to watch Monday's sentencing in real-time, since the live TV coverage of the hearing is banned, as it was for the November 15 sentencing hearing.
On November 15, Lee was given a suspended prison term in the first-trial verdict on charges of violating the election law, which is heavy enough to bar him from running for public office.
Now ten days later, another legal verdict is out.
Near the court on Monday, Lee's supporters held a rally claiming his innocence. At the same time, a separate rally was held to call for stern punishment against the main opposition leader.
The court restricted public access and beefed up security as a contingency step.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.