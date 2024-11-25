News Today

[News Today] NO ‘FORCED LABOR’ MENTION BY JAPAN

입력 2024.11.25 (16:24) 수정 2024.11.25 (16:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Back in July, the Sado Island Gold Mine was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, despite controversy of its history of forced labor. The Japanese government held a memorial ceremony for the victims of Korean forced labor, but the Korean government refused to attend. Instead they held its own ceremony on-site with the victims' families. Here's why.

[REPORT]
The first memorial ceremony dedicated to the Sado mine, where gold and silver were excavated.

Soundbytes: A moment of silence.

The ceremony was organized to pay homage to all miners who worked at the mine between 1601 and 1989.

Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Akiko Ikuina, who attended the ceremony on behalf of the Japanese government, expressed respect and condolences to all workers who worked at the mine over some 380 years.

Akiko Ikuina / Parl. vice minister, Japan's foreign ministry
I'd like to express my respect to the miners for their hard work, offer my condolences to all the deceased.

When the Sado Island Gold Mines were designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site back in July, Japan promised to hold memorial ceremonies because of its history of forced labor.

Ikuina acknowledged that Korean workers had to work in harsh conditions at the time.

Akiko Ikuina / Parl. vice minister, Japan's foreign ministry
They risked their lives working in harsh conditions.

However, the phrase "forced labor" was never mentioned in her speech.

Akiko Ikuina / Parl. vice minister, Japan's foreign ministry
Many people came from the Korean Peninsula in line with the 1940s policy on wartime workers.

Many seats at the ceremony remained empty, as Korea decided not to attend.

Korean ambassador to Japan Park Cheol-hee and nine members of the bereaved families arrived on Sado Island after the ceremony.

Korean government officials and victims' relatives held their own memorial ceremony on Monday in a building that was used as a dormitory by forced laborers at the time.

The foreign ministry said the ceremony was intended to show Korea's firm resolve not to compromise with Japan on such historical issues.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] NO ‘FORCED LABOR’ MENTION BY JAPAN
    • 입력 2024-11-25 16:24:27
    • 수정2024-11-25 16:25:59
    News Today

[LEAD]
Back in July, the Sado Island Gold Mine was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, despite controversy of its history of forced labor. The Japanese government held a memorial ceremony for the victims of Korean forced labor, but the Korean government refused to attend. Instead they held its own ceremony on-site with the victims' families. Here's why.

[REPORT]
The first memorial ceremony dedicated to the Sado mine, where gold and silver were excavated.

Soundbytes: A moment of silence.

The ceremony was organized to pay homage to all miners who worked at the mine between 1601 and 1989.

Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Akiko Ikuina, who attended the ceremony on behalf of the Japanese government, expressed respect and condolences to all workers who worked at the mine over some 380 years.

Akiko Ikuina / Parl. vice minister, Japan's foreign ministry
I'd like to express my respect to the miners for their hard work, offer my condolences to all the deceased.

When the Sado Island Gold Mines were designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site back in July, Japan promised to hold memorial ceremonies because of its history of forced labor.

Ikuina acknowledged that Korean workers had to work in harsh conditions at the time.

Akiko Ikuina / Parl. vice minister, Japan's foreign ministry
They risked their lives working in harsh conditions.

However, the phrase "forced labor" was never mentioned in her speech.

Akiko Ikuina / Parl. vice minister, Japan's foreign ministry
Many people came from the Korean Peninsula in line with the 1940s policy on wartime workers.

Many seats at the ceremony remained empty, as Korea decided not to attend.

Korean ambassador to Japan Park Cheol-hee and nine members of the bereaved families arrived on Sado Island after the ceremony.

Korean government officials and victims' relatives held their own memorial ceremony on Monday in a building that was used as a dormitory by forced laborers at the time.

The foreign ministry said the ceremony was intended to show Korea's firm resolve not to compromise with Japan on such historical issues.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명 위증교사 1심 ‘무죄’…“진실과 정의 찾아준 재판부 감사”

이재명 위증교사 1심 ‘무죄’…“진실과 정의 찾아준 재판부 감사”
검찰, 이재용 ‘부당합병’ 2심 <br>징역 5년·벌금 5억원 구형

검찰, 이재용 ‘부당합병’ 2심 징역 5년·벌금 5억원 구형
한국 정부, 자체 사도광산 추도식 개최…“한국인 희생 잊지 말아야”

한국 정부, 자체 사도광산 추도식 개최…“한국인 희생 잊지 말아야”
“8동훈 공개하라”“당 대표 흔들기”…당원게시판 논란에 공개 충돌

“8동훈 공개하라”“당 대표 흔들기”…당원게시판 논란에 공개 충돌
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.