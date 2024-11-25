News Today

[News Today] PROTECTING GLACIERS

[LEAD]
Glaciers are very important for climate history archives, but they're quickly disappearing due to global warming. To counter this, a global initiative is collecting and storing glacier samples in Antarctica. We have the details.

[REPORT]
This is Svalbard, an archipelago in the Arctic Ocean.

Drilling work is underway on the snow-covered glacier.

These scientists are collecting a glacier core, an ice column removed vertically from far below a glacier.

A glacier is formed over a long period of time and contains the climate data of the time. This makes glacier cores an important source of long-term climate change studies.

Jacopo Gabrieli/ Glaciologist, Institute of Polar Science
"This bubble contains air from the moment it was snowing, allowing for the analysis of the atmospheric chemical composition at the time of the snowfall."

Core sampling took place in the Andes even amid a fierce snow storm.

Scientists collected a glacier core from the glacier formed 18,000 years ago, allowing them to study climate change after the earth's last ice age.

An international research team is working on a project to collect glacier cores from around the world for joint storage and preservation for future generations.

This is because glaciers are rapidly disappearing as global warming accelerates.

Han Yeong-cheol/ Korea Polar Research Institute
Just like Joseon royal records get destroyed when wet, melting glaciers can ruin core data, making meaningful information hard to extract.

So far, drlling has taken place in eight locations in the Arctic, the Alps and the Andes. The plan is to increase the number of drilling spots to 20.

Collected glacier cores will be transported to Antarctica next year and stored in an underground ice cave where the average temperature is below -50 Degrees Celsius.

