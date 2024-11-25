[News Today] JUNG WOO-SUNG BECOMES FATHER
[LEAD]
Actor Jung Woo-sung has now become a father. It was belatedly found that the mother of the child is fashion model Moon Ga-bi.
[REPORT]
Model Moon Ga-bi has revealed that she recently gave birth.
She broke the news via social media last Friday, posting a photo of her and her baby.
Saying that she could not celebrate her sudden pregnancy, she hoped to enjoy the happiness of being a mother.
But there were no mentions about whether or not she got married, sparking curiosity among fans.
On Sunday, it was reported that actor Jung Woo-sung is the father of Moon's baby.
Jung also admitted to it.
His agency said that Jung is the biological father of Moon's baby and the two are discussing ways to raise the baby.
The actor said that he will fulfill all responsibilities as the baby's father.
But he declined to disclose details about relationships and a marriage plan with Moon, calling it a private matter.
