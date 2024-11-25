[News Today] BTS JIN RIDES CAROUSEL WITH FANS

BTS member Jin was spotted at the most unexpected place possible. He made headlines by riding a carousel 100 times. Let's take a look.



BTS member Jin met his fans on a carousel.



To mark the release of his first solo album, he held an autograph event for fans in an amusement park in Seoul on Sunday.



Jin rode the carousel with fans and signed autographs as part of the event.



Jin came up with the idea for the event as he wanted to offer a special experience to his fans.



A total of 50 pre-selected fans were invited.



Taking two rounds with each fan,



Jin had to have more than 100 rides on the carousel.



He complained about dizziness once during the event.



But he pledged to work to meet more fans more frequently in the future.