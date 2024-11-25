Prosecution to immediately appeal Lee's acquittal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution stated that it is difficult to understand the logic and judgment of the court.



They expressed their intention to do their best to prove guilt on appeal.



Continuing with reporter Kim Young-hoon.



[Report]



The prosecution showed clear signs of confusion when a not guilty verdict was delivered regarding the charge of instigating perjury, which they had viewed as having a high possibility of guilt.



"It is difficult to understand, in light of legal principles and evidence, that Mr. Kim Jin-sung, who was tried alongside Representative Lee for perjury, was found guilty of perjury while Representative Lee's instigation of perjury was found not guilty," they stated.



Despite acknowledging that Mr. Kim committed perjury and that the part where Representative Lee requested testimony was deemed an act of instigation, the prosecution finds it hard to comprehend the court's view that there was no intent on Representative Lee's part to make Mr. Kim commit perjury.



Within the prosecution, comments were made such as, "A simple and clear case was made structurally complex, resulting in a not guilty verdict," and "If a not guilty verdict is reached despite this level of evidence, it will be difficult to recognize instigation of perjury in the future."



The prosecution plans to focus on proving that Representative Lee intentionally made Mr. Kim commit perjury, as the first trial court acknowledged that "perjury occurred."



In particular, they are expected to clarify the causal relationship, such as Mr. Kim's recognition that he was asked to commit perjury by Representative Lee when he received a phone call and a statement of defense from him.



The prosecution stated that they would carefully review the first trial's judgment and would do their best to prove guilt in the appeal.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



