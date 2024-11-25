Lee Jae-myung faces mounting trials despite perjury case acquittal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Having crossed one big mountain and taken a breather, DP leader Lee Jae-myung still has many mountains to climb.



He may have to appear in court almost every day for five different trials.



The ongoing judicial risks are summarized by reporter Kim So-young.



[Report]



Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was sentenced to one year in prison with a two-year suspended sentence in the first trial of the public election law violation case on Nov. 15.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Nov. 15/Right after the verdict: "There are still two more trials left in the court of reality, and the court of public sentiment and history is eternal. I will appeal."]



In the perjury inducement case, the prosecution's requested sentence was three years in prison, leading some to speculate that a heavier sentence might be issued compared to the first trial for violating the Public Official Election Act.



However, with the not guilty verdict in this case, Lee has somewhat alleviated the burden of the second judicial risk.



Nevertheless, the situation where he must head to the next trial without a moment to catch his breath has not changed significantly.



In addition to the two trials that have already produced first trial results, he must continue with three trials in Seoul, including the Daejang-dong and Baekhyeon-dong allegations.



At the Suwon District Court, he will face two trials: the Ssangbangwool Group's North Korea remittance allegations and the recently added charge of breach of duty filed on Nov. 19.



Once the full hearings begin, Lee may have to attend court more than four times a week.



The appeal verdict for Lee Hwa-young, the former Gyeonggi Province vice governor and a key figure in the North Korea remittance case, on Nov. 29 is also of interest.



The former vice governor received a heavy sentence of nine years and six months in the first trial, and the prosecution indicted leader Lee Jae-myung on charges of involvement in the North Korea remittance just five days later.



Although he has taken a breather with the not guilty verdict in the first trial for perjury inducement, the possibility of the Supreme Court upholding the first trial's conviction for violating election law, which carries a penalty of losing his parliamentary seat, remains a significant threat to Lee, as it would make him ineligible to run in the next presidential election.



This is KBS News, Kim So-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!