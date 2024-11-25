News 9

Lee Jae-myung faces mounting trials despite perjury case acquittal

입력 2024.11.25 (22:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Having crossed one big mountain and taken a breather, DP leader Lee Jae-myung still has many mountains to climb.

He may have to appear in court almost every day for five different trials.

The ongoing judicial risks are summarized by reporter Kim So-young.

[Report]

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was sentenced to one year in prison with a two-year suspended sentence in the first trial of the public election law violation case on Nov. 15.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Nov. 15/Right after the verdict: "There are still two more trials left in the court of reality, and the court of public sentiment and history is eternal. I will appeal."]

In the perjury inducement case, the prosecution's requested sentence was three years in prison, leading some to speculate that a heavier sentence might be issued compared to the first trial for violating the Public Official Election Act.

However, with the not guilty verdict in this case, Lee has somewhat alleviated the burden of the second judicial risk.

Nevertheless, the situation where he must head to the next trial without a moment to catch his breath has not changed significantly.

In addition to the two trials that have already produced first trial results, he must continue with three trials in Seoul, including the Daejang-dong and Baekhyeon-dong allegations.

At the Suwon District Court, he will face two trials: the Ssangbangwool Group's North Korea remittance allegations and the recently added charge of breach of duty filed on Nov. 19.

Once the full hearings begin, Lee may have to attend court more than four times a week.

The appeal verdict for Lee Hwa-young, the former Gyeonggi Province vice governor and a key figure in the North Korea remittance case, on Nov. 29 is also of interest.

The former vice governor received a heavy sentence of nine years and six months in the first trial, and the prosecution indicted leader Lee Jae-myung on charges of involvement in the North Korea remittance just five days later.

Although he has taken a breather with the not guilty verdict in the first trial for perjury inducement, the possibility of the Supreme Court upholding the first trial's conviction for violating election law, which carries a penalty of losing his parliamentary seat, remains a significant threat to Lee, as it would make him ineligible to run in the next presidential election.

This is KBS News, Kim So-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jae-myung faces mounting trials despite perjury case acquittal
    • 입력 2024-11-25 22:50:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

Having crossed one big mountain and taken a breather, DP leader Lee Jae-myung still has many mountains to climb.

He may have to appear in court almost every day for five different trials.

The ongoing judicial risks are summarized by reporter Kim So-young.

[Report]

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was sentenced to one year in prison with a two-year suspended sentence in the first trial of the public election law violation case on Nov. 15.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Nov. 15/Right after the verdict: "There are still two more trials left in the court of reality, and the court of public sentiment and history is eternal. I will appeal."]

In the perjury inducement case, the prosecution's requested sentence was three years in prison, leading some to speculate that a heavier sentence might be issued compared to the first trial for violating the Public Official Election Act.

However, with the not guilty verdict in this case, Lee has somewhat alleviated the burden of the second judicial risk.

Nevertheless, the situation where he must head to the next trial without a moment to catch his breath has not changed significantly.

In addition to the two trials that have already produced first trial results, he must continue with three trials in Seoul, including the Daejang-dong and Baekhyeon-dong allegations.

At the Suwon District Court, he will face two trials: the Ssangbangwool Group's North Korea remittance allegations and the recently added charge of breach of duty filed on Nov. 19.

Once the full hearings begin, Lee may have to attend court more than four times a week.

The appeal verdict for Lee Hwa-young, the former Gyeonggi Province vice governor and a key figure in the North Korea remittance case, on Nov. 29 is also of interest.

The former vice governor received a heavy sentence of nine years and six months in the first trial, and the prosecution indicted leader Lee Jae-myung on charges of involvement in the North Korea remittance just five days later.

Although he has taken a breather with the not guilty verdict in the first trial for perjury inducement, the possibility of the Supreme Court upholding the first trial's conviction for violating election law, which carries a penalty of losing his parliamentary seat, remains a significant threat to Lee, as it would make him ineligible to run in the next presidential election.

This is KBS News, Kim So-young.
김소영
김소영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

위증 있었지만 위증교사 무죄?…판결문 분석해보니

위증 있었지만 위증교사 무죄?…판결문 분석해보니
‘선거법 개정’ 나선 민주당…<br>2심 영향 놓고 여야 공방

‘선거법 개정’ 나선 민주당…2심 영향 놓고 여야 공방
‘당원 게시판’ 충돌…“8동훈 <br>공개하라”·“당대표 흔들기”

‘당원 게시판’ 충돌…“8동훈 공개하라”·“당대표 흔들기”
“‘명 박사, 김영선 준비하라<br> 전해’…대통령 다른 육성 들었다”

“‘명 박사, 김영선 준비하라 전해’…대통령 다른 육성 들었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.