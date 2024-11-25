News 9

Courthouse area divided by slogans for acquittal and punishment

2024.11.25

[Anchor]

Today (11.25), the area around the courthouse was filled with slogans.

One side shouted for acquittal, while the other side called for severe punishment.

This time, cheers erupted from the rally supporting Representative Lee Jae-myung.

Reporter Won Dong-hee has the story.

[Report]

A rally supporting Representative Lee and a protest rally were held simultaneously, separated by about 400 meters.

["Political judge! Impeach! Impeach!"]

["Imprison Lee Jae-myung!"]

Just like ten days ago during the first trial verdict of the Public Official Election Act, the area outside the courthouse was divided.

Supporters of Representative Lee raised their voices calling for an acquittal, while participants in the protest rally shouted for severe punishment against him.

The scene before Representative Lee's appearance in court was similar to ten days ago.

Although fewer in number than last time, about 50 members of the Democratic Party accompanied and cheered for him.

When the acquittal was announced and Representative Lee came out, the lawmakers welcomed him with applause, and some even shed tears.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Compared to the difficulties and pain our citizens are experiencing, I think the difficulties I am facing are truly minimal."]

Outside the courthouse, emotions were mixed following the acquittal.

Supporters of Representative Lee cheered.

["Lee Jae-myung will not die. Democracy will not die!"]

On the opposing side, anger towards the court erupted.

["Perjury punished, but no punishment for the instigator!"]

The police deployed about 2,500 personnel from over 40 riot police units to prepare, and there were no physical clashes among the rally participants.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

