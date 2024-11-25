News 9

Opposition party: ‘Hard to accept, but we respect the ruling’

[Anchor]

The People Power Party, which anticipated a guilty verdict, stated that while it is difficult to accept the court's ruling, it respects it.

However, there were intense reactions within the party, calling it a 'ruling to eliminate the charge of perjury solicitation'.

Lee Seung-jae reports.

[Report]

Ahead of the afternoon ruling, the People Power Party stated that Lee Jae-myung's judicial risk is becoming a reality.

However, the verdict was different from what they expected, and their messages revealed a sense of bewilderment.

Representative Han Dong-hoon expressed that he respects today's (11.25) ruling, just as he did on the 15th, but stated, "It is difficult to accept the judgment that only the person who committed perjury is guilty while the person who solicited perjury is innocent."

Floor leader Choo Kyung-ho, who briefed the press right after the election law case ruling ten days ago, only provided a brief written statement today, saying, "I respect the judiciary's judgment, but there is still disappointment."

Within the party, there were intense reactions such as "a ruling that goes against common sense," "rather eliminate the charge of perjury solicitation," and "this not guilty verdict does not absolve Lee of criminal charges," as well as "Lee should be removed by the people."

[Kwak Kyu-taek/Chief Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "This does not exempt political and moral responsibilities. The court has acknowledged that perjury actually occurred. The public's doubts have not been resolved."]

The People Power Party stated that it will calmly observe the remaining second trial and Supreme Court ruling.

They emphasized that they will focus more on people's livelihoods.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "We will only take care of people's livelihoods and the economy. We will thoroughly examine what needs to be done for the recovery of people's livelihoods in South Korea and implement it immediately."]

The People Power Party launched a special committee for the livelihood economy today.

The chairperson is directly held by Representative Han Dong-hoon.

As it has become difficult to maximize the incidental benefits from Lee Jae-myung's judicial risk, the party's strategy is interpreted as focusing on internal renewal and strengthening livelihood initiatives for the time being.

This is Lee Seung-jae from KBS News.

