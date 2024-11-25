Democratic Party welcomes leader Lee Jae-myung's acquittal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Democratic Party lawmakers cheered at the first trial's not guilty verdict for leader Lee Jae-myung's perjury charge.



The Democratic Party stated, "justice prevails in the end," and expressed that "it is now time to restore politics."



Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.



[Report]



The Democratic Party leadership left the courtroom with bright expressions.



Some lawmakers, including floor leader Park Chan-dae, were seen shedding tears.



The Democratic Party welcomed the not guilty verdict, stating, "justice prevails in the end."



They emphasized, "Truth and justice will surely prevail," and "The indictment was unreasonable from the start."



[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "We have stopped the political prosecution's outrageous oppression of the opposition party and the attempted judicial murder of the opposition leader, and we have restored the judicial justice and common sense that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration trampled and destroyed."]



They expressed hope that President Yoon would stop the investigations that oppress the opposition and restore politics.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "Let’s do politics that saves the people, not politics that kills political opponents. The Democratic Party will trust the people and work with leader Lee Jae-myung to protect democracy and the lives of the people in crisis."]



Voices of welcome from within the party continued.



Lawmakers stated, "The judiciary of the Republic of Korea is the last bastion of democracy," and "We thank the court for restoring truth and justice," while also criticizing the current administration, saying, "We must hold the Yoon Suk Yeol and Kim Keon-hee administration accountable," and "Now we must boldly proceed with impeachment."



Former President Moon Jae-in also expressed on social media that he was "relieved and glad," stating that "the indictment against leader Lee was an arbitrary and unjust exercise of prosecutorial power."



The Rebuilding Korea Party stated, "The prosecution's unreasonable indictment has been corrected," and the Reform Party expressed hope that "the two major parties will return to the National Assembly and focus on people's livelihoods."



KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



