Democratic Party regroups after leader Lee Jae-myung's acquittal

With the first trial acquittal in the perjury solicitation case, DP leader Lee Jae-myung has been able to breathe a sigh of relief for now.



The Democratic Party is expected to regroup its internal ranks, which had been shaken by the first trial sentence of imprisonment for election law violations, and launch an offensive against the opposition.



Reporter Jeon Hyun-woo reports.



[Report]



After the guilty verdict in the first trial of Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party leader, calls for his resignation continued from the 'non-mainstream' faction.



[Seol Hoon/Former Democratic Party Member/Nov. 22/YTN Radio 'News Fighting, Bae Seung-hee': "Resigning is common sense. Because this is just a matter of time, and dragging it out will only harm the party. There are plenty of people who can lead the party."]



Therefore, if a guilty verdict were to come out in the perjury trial as well, many predicted it would be a fatal blow to the 'Lee Jae-myung regime.'



However, with the first trial acquittal, both leader Lee and the Democratic Party have gained time to regroup internally.



In particular, they are expected to strengthen their pressure on the opposition to push for the 'Kim Keon-hee special investigation' and the 'National Assembly investigation into Marine Corps members,' as well as to promote 'prosecutorial reform legislation.'



[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "Isn't the anger and resistance of the people already accumulating? Therefore, we have promised the public that we will put all our efforts into that (Kim Keon-hee special investigation law) regardless of the trial results, and we will do so."]



However, depending on the outcome of the second trial for former Gyeonggi Province Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young's illegal remittance to North Korea, which will be held on Nov. 29, the judicial risk that DP leader Lee has temporarily alleviated may resurface.



In the meantime, the 'Choilhoe,' a gathering of former lawmakers from the non-mainstream faction within the Democratic Party, has invited former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum to their meeting on Dec. 1.



On Dec. 12, a Supreme Court ruling is scheduled for Cho Kuk, the leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, who received a two-year prison sentence in the second trial, which is expected to be a variable in the future opposition landscape.



This is KBS News, Jeon Hyun-woo.



