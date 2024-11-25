PPP leader clashes with pro-Yoon faction over bulletin board dispute

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The conflict over the party member bulletin board has intensified within the People Power Party.



Leader Han Dong-hoon and the pro-Yoon Suk Yeol faction clashed in public, and there were heated exchanges in a closed meeting.



Leader Han also expressed his stance at length in front of reporters, claiming it was an attempt to shake his position as party leader.



Reporter Kim Min-cheol has the details.



[Report]



Pro-Yoon faction member Kim Min-jeon, a Supreme Council member, mentioned the so-called "8 Dong-hoon" during her public remarks at the meeting.



This was a sarcastic reference to the recent controversy over the party member bulletin board, where the pro-Han faction explained that there are eight people with the same name as Han Dong-hoon.



[Kim Min-jeon/People Power Party Supreme Council Member: "I am really curious about how you found out that there are 8 Dong-hoons."]



She also pointed out that she had seen articles claiming that they would file a complaint against the author of the post urging Leader Han to resign, and she sarcastically suggested that they should also report the text messages she received demanding her resignation.



[Kim Min-jeon/People Power Party Supreme Council Member: "I receive countless messages urging me to resign. I will provide the numbers, so please report them together."]



In response, leader Han unusually issued a public rebuttal.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "It would be good to check the facts before speaking; there is no one preparing to file such a complaint."]



During the subsequent closed meeting, a heated debate continued between pro-Yoon and pro-Han party officials regarding the controversy over the party member bulletin board.



Immediately after the meeting, Leader Han delivered a nearly 15-minute statement.



He stated that anyone can criticize strongly on an anonymous bulletin board, and that calling for the identification of such individuals is an idea that cannot exist in a liberal democratic party.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "Isn't it an intention to somehow shake me, the party leader? I have no intention of falling for such an obvious ploy."]



The internal strife surrounding the party member bulletin board controversy shows no signs of resolution, even as public clashes have occurred among the party leadership, which had previously been restrained in their responses.



KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!