Myung's associate claims to have heard another call between President and Myung

[Anchor]

A close associate of Myung Tae-kyun claimed that they have heard another phone call related to the nomination, different from the one between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Myung Tae-kyun that had already been disclosed.

This associate was investigated by the prosecution today (11.25).

Reporter Son Won-hyuk has the story.

[Report]

At the end of last month, the Democratic Party released a recording of a phone call between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Myung Tae-kyun during the time of his election.

[Call between then-elect President Yoon Suk Yeol and Myung Tae-kyun: "I told them to have Kim Young-sun do it, but there have been many comments from the party..."]

Both Myung and President Yoon denied allegations of interference in the nominations.

However, a person has emerged claiming to have heard another recording of the president's voice in a similar context.

A close associate of Myung, referred to as A, told reporters that the president called Myung Tae-kyun 'Dr. Myung' and said he called Yoon Sang-hyun, the then head of the nomination committee, instructing him to inform former lawmaker Kim Young-sun to prepare, and that they heard the president's voice directly.

A also specified the time and place when they heard the recording.

It was during lunch with Myung and former lawmaker Kim at a hotel in Changwon on June 1, 2022, the day of the by-election for the National Assembly.

Compared to the previously disclosed content of the president's voice, the recording that A claims to have heard essentially informs about the nomination decision.

It remains to be confirmed whether this is part of the call released by the Democratic Party or a different call, but it is the first time that a close associate of Myung has claimed to have directly heard the president's voice.

A was questioned as a witness by the prosecution today (11.25).

Myung has also undergone his fourth prosecution investigation since his arrest, while his lawyer refrained from commenting on the so-called 'golden phone' lobbying allegations.

[Nam Sang-gwon/Myung Tae-kyun's lawyer: "(Is there any mention of the evidence referred to as the golden phone...?) I will remain silent on that matter."]

The prosecution also summoned Kang Hye-kyung for the tenth time, continuing the investigation into allegations of political opinion polls related to the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election.

This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.

