Nationwide rain, first snow, and early winter cold ahead

입력 2024.11.25 (23:46)

[Anchor]

This week, you need to pay attention to the weather.

It rained quite a bit across the country overnight, and starting tomorrow (11.26) afternoon, it is forecasted to snow along with early winter cold.

Shin Bang-sil, a meteorological specialist, will provide detailed information.

[Report]

Rain clouds approaching from the West Sea have begun to bring rain to the southwestern regions, including Jeju Island.

By tomorrow morning, the rain will expand nationwide, with heavy rain of 10 to 30mm per hour concentrated mainly on Jeju and the southern coast until tomorrow morning.

The expected rainfall by tomorrow is over 100mm in Jeju Island, and 20 to 60mm in the southern coast and near Jirisan.

Strong winds of around 20m per second will also blow nationwide.

Due to the heavy autumn rain, there may be flooding caused by fallen leaves, so it is necessary to check the drainage in advance.

From tomorrow afternoon, another rain cloud will develop, bringing cold air from the north and causing the first snow in various places.

[Kim Young-jun/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Due to the influence of low pressure passing periodically, it will rain nationwide on Tuesday, and on Wednesday and Thursday, when temperatures drop, there will be significant snowfall in some areas."]

Starting from tomorrow night in the northeastern Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Yeongseo, snow is forecasted for the morning commute on Wednesday (11.27) in Seoul and the metropolitan area.

By the day after tomorrow, up to 15cm of snow is expected in Gangwon Yeongseo, and 3 to 10cm in northeastern Gyeonggi and eastern Jeollabuk-do, while 1 to 5cm of snow is expected in Seoul and other parts of the metropolitan area.

Snow and rain will continue in most regions until Thursday, and there is a possibility of prolonged snow and rain in Chungcheong and Honam areas until Saturday.

With strong cold winds blowing, temperatures are expected to drop significantly, and early winter cold will continue until this weekend.

Special caution is needed to prevent cold wave damage and accidents on icy roads.

This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.

Shin Bang-sil, a meteorological specialist, will provide detailed information.

