Elementary student killed in village bus accident in Seoul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Seoul, an elementary school student was killed after being hit by a village bus.



The bus struck the student who was riding a bicycle while making a left turn in the evening.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the story.



[Report]



The village bus briefly stops at an intersection.



Moments later, the bus that made a left turn stops, and people begin to gather around.



The accident occurred around 7:15 PM yesterday evening.



This is the scene of the accident.



The bus making a left turn hit a teenage student who was riding a bicycle here.



[Witness/voice altered: "Fire trucks and 119 (emergency services) were coming, and there were a lot of people. It was quite chaotic."]



Student A was transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest immediately after the accident but ultimately died.



The accident site is on a road where the speed limit is 30 km/h, but it is not a children's protection zone.



[Song/local merchant: "Cars are often changing signals quickly, so they tend to speed up... I believe there have been two or three incidents in the past month."]



The 60-year-old driver of the village bus was confirmed not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.



The police have charged the bus driver with manslaughter under the Special Act on Traffic Accidents and are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!