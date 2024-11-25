News 9

S. Korea and Malaysia upgrade ties to strategic partnership

[Anchor]

South Korea and Malaysia have decided to elevate their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership through a summit today (11.25).

They will strengthen cooperation in defense and energy sectors and aim to conclude a free trade agreement by next year.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae has the details.

[Report]

Last month, the South Korea-ASEAN relationship was upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Cooperation with individual countries such as the Philippines and Singapore has also been expanded.

In addition, a strategic partnership has been established with Malaysia, which will celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

Strengthening cooperation in defense, defense industry, energy, and critical mineral supply chains is key.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I hope that our solidarity will be strengthened to achieve peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world amid global complex crises."]

The two leaders agreed to finalize the free trade agreement (FTA) by next year.

[Anwar Ibrahim / Malaysian Prime Minister: "Peace, security, economy, culture, education, tourism, regional, global issues, and also the new digital AI energy issues."]

Both leaders condemned North Korea's nuclear and missile development and the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea in unison.

President Yoon is scheduled to hold a summit with the President of Latvia on Nov. 28 to discuss cooperation regarding the military closeness between Russia and North Korea.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

