Cargo truck falls 5 meters onto another road, killing driver

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A cargo truck running down a slope in Busan fell 5 meters below a retaining wall onto another road.



The driver in his 30s has died.



It was during rush hour when traffic was heavy, and the damage could have been much worse.



Reporter Kim Young-rok has the details.



[Report]



Around 8 AM, during rush hour, a 5-ton truck is seen speeding down a slope next to the road leading into a tunnel.



It fails to slow down in a curved section and crashes through the guardrail.



The truck fell 5 meters below, and the impact caused the driver to be thrown out of the vehicle.



Streetlights were crumpled like paper.



Following vehicles were startled and stopped to check the scene.



[Kim Seon-jong/Witness: "When it hit the guardrail, there was a 'thud,' and then when the truck fell to the ground, there was a loud noise at that moment…."]



The truck that came down from the hill hit the wall once and then fell straight down below the retaining wall.



As you can see, the shattered remains of the truck are still left behind.



The driver in his 30s was transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest but has died.



[Witness: "It was horrific. The driver was bleeding, possibly from a head injury, and CPR was being performed. The truck was destroyed and separated."]



The road above the retaining wall where the accident occurred is a steep curve, always posing a risk of accidents.



In particular, the area where the truck fell is a road that usually sees a lot of traffic, which could have led to even greater casualties.



[Police Official: "We are focusing on whether safe driving was maintained, the vehicle's speed, and other factors."]



The accident vehicle was not equipped with a black box, so the police have requested the National Forensic Service to investigate any vehicle defects or driver negligence.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-rok.



