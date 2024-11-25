Fire breaks out again at POSCO Pohang Steelworks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A fire has broken out again at the POSCO Pohang Steelworks, which had a major fire two weeks ago.



Since last year, fires have been occurring every two to three months, raising questions about whether safety management is being properly conducted.



Civic groups have decided to pursue a class-action lawsuit.



This is a report by reporter Choi Bo-kyu.



[Report]



Gray smoke rises into the pitch-black night sky.



The fire at the Pohang Steelworks' Finex plant broke out around 11:20 PM last night (11.24).



This is the same plant where a large fire occurred just 10 days ago.



This fire was extinguished in two hours without any casualties, but the plant has stopped operations again.



The plant, which had suspended molten iron production due to the fire two weeks ago, had been in trial operation since the 19th.



Fire authorities suspect that the fire was caused by damage to the external steel shell of the melting furnace tower during the trial operation.



[Oh Jin-wook/Fire Investigator, Pohang Southern Fire Station: "To find traces of damage to the external steel shell, we need to remove the solidified coke, but since it’s molten iron, there’s still heat and it’s dangerous..."]



Since April of last year, a total of eight fires, both large and small, have occurred at the Pohang Steelworks.



This is about every two to three months.



POSCO explained that the risk of fire is inherent due to the presence of many high-temperature work areas over an area more than twice the size of Yeouido.



However, as anxiety spreads due to frequent fires, local civic groups have even announced plans for a class-action compensation lawsuit.



[Kim Seok-hoon/Co-Chairman, Pohang Participation Solidarity: "The company should respond (to the damage) at the corporate level; they need to respond, but since there has been nothing so far, we want to at least create some minimum rules. So, we plan to proceed with the lawsuit if we gather about 100 people."]



POSCO has stated that it will establish measures to prevent recurrence, but the controversy over inadequate safety management continues to simmer.



KBS News, Choi Bo-kyu.



