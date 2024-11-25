Sado mines memorial sparks criticism over Korea-Japan diplomacy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The memorial service for the Sado mines is being held separately, leading to ongoing criticism of a 'diplomatic disaster.'



There are also criticisms that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' complacent response has caused significant harm to the bereaved families, and it is pointed out that a change in the government's diplomatic stance towards Japan is inevitable.



Next, we have Kim Kyung-jin reporting.



[Report]



Japan promised to install exhibits related to forced labor and hold annual memorial services if Korea agrees to the UNESCO registration of Sado mines.



Concerns were high that Japan would change its stance after registration, as it did with 'Hashima Island' in 2015, but the government agreed to the registration, stating that Japan acknowledges the 'coerciveness' of the mobilization and shows sincerity.



[Cho Tae-yeol/Minister of Foreign Affairs/Aug. 13: "You criticize that we have given up on coerciveness, but I have not given up on coerciveness."]



However, the exhibits installed by Japan did not include the term 'coercive,' and the term 'coercive' was also absent from this year's memorial speech.



When our government requested the attendance of a vice-ministerial level official, the person sent by the Japanese government was Ikuina Akiko, a political figure from the far-right who has been controversial for visiting Yasukuni Shrine.



Ultimately, the government, unable to persuade Japan, decided not to attend the memorial service the day before, but did not make any official protests or expressions of regret, and the bereaved families who had already gone to Japan had to hold a separate memorial service.



[Lee Won-deok/Professor of Japanese Studies, Kookmin University: "The participation of a far-right figure itself can be seen as an act that goes against the spirit of the agreement. I believe our officials bear significant responsibility for not responding adequately during the negotiation process."]



If this type of memorial service continues, it will be increasingly difficult to escape the criticism of a 'diplomatic disaster,' and while the government is struggling with follow-up discussions with Japan, it remains uncertain whether Japan, which consistently shifts responsibility onto Korea, will change its attitude.



The government rebutted Japan's expression of regret, which shifted the blame for the disruption onto Korea, stating, "The decision not to attend the memorial service was based on the important consideration that the content of the memorial speech and other related matters did not meet the level of agreement reached at the time of the Sado Mine registration."



The government is also reported to be considering raising the issue of Japan's failure to fulfill its promises at UNESCO.



In this situation, there are predictions that a change in the government's diplomatic stance towards Japan, which has been making concessions in the name of 'improving Korea-Japan relations,' will be inevitable.



This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.



