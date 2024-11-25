S. Korean government clearly states ‘forced mobilization of Koreans’ at separate memorial

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The South Korean government, which did not attend the memorial service at the Sado Mine in Japan, held a separate memorial service today (11.25) on-site, clearly stating the tears and sacrifices of the forcibly mobilized Koreans.



The Japanese government expressed regret yesterday (11.24) over the absence of the South Korean side at the memorial service.



This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting from Sado Island.



[Report]



A small tent was set up at the site of the dormitory for Korean laborers who were forcibly mobilized to the Sado Mine during the final days of the Japanese colonial period.



The memorial service, hastily prepared by the South Korean government, was attended by nine bereaved family members who did not participate in the Japanese memorial service and Ambassador Park Cheol-hee.



[Park Cheol-hee/South Korean Ambassador to Japan: "We will never forget that behind the history of the Sado Mine were the tears and sacrifices of these Korean laborers."]



Ambassador Park emphasized that both South Korea and Japan must sincerely work to ensure that the painful history from over 80 years ago continues to be remembered.



This is interpreted as a roundabout explanation of the reasons for not attending the Japanese memorial service and having to hold a separate one.



Japan, which had been preparing for the memorial service, is in a state of embarrassment.



Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary, the second-in-command of the Japanese Cabinet, expressed disappointment and regret.



[Hayashi Yoshimasa/Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary: "The Japanese government has been communicating politely with the South Korean government in connection with the region where the memorial service was prepared. It is regrettable that the South Korean side did not participate."]



Major Japanese media outlets, including the public broadcaster NHK, are reporting extensively and analyzing the background of how the long-prepared memorial service turned into a half-hearted event.



The negotiations and outcomes surrounding this memorial service remind us that there is still a significant gap to be bridged between South Korea and Japan.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News on Sado Island.



