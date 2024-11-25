News 9

S. Korean government clearly states ‘forced mobilization of Koreans’ at separate memorial

입력 2024.11.25 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The South Korean government, which did not attend the memorial service at the Sado Mine in Japan, held a separate memorial service today (11.25) on-site, clearly stating the tears and sacrifices of the forcibly mobilized Koreans.

The Japanese government expressed regret yesterday (11.24) over the absence of the South Korean side at the memorial service.

This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting from Sado Island.

[Report]

A small tent was set up at the site of the dormitory for Korean laborers who were forcibly mobilized to the Sado Mine during the final days of the Japanese colonial period.

The memorial service, hastily prepared by the South Korean government, was attended by nine bereaved family members who did not participate in the Japanese memorial service and Ambassador Park Cheol-hee.

[Park Cheol-hee/South Korean Ambassador to Japan: "We will never forget that behind the history of the Sado Mine were the tears and sacrifices of these Korean laborers."]

Ambassador Park emphasized that both South Korea and Japan must sincerely work to ensure that the painful history from over 80 years ago continues to be remembered.

This is interpreted as a roundabout explanation of the reasons for not attending the Japanese memorial service and having to hold a separate one.

Japan, which had been preparing for the memorial service, is in a state of embarrassment.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary, the second-in-command of the Japanese Cabinet, expressed disappointment and regret.

[Hayashi Yoshimasa/Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary: "The Japanese government has been communicating politely with the South Korean government in connection with the region where the memorial service was prepared. It is regrettable that the South Korean side did not participate."]

Major Japanese media outlets, including the public broadcaster NHK, are reporting extensively and analyzing the background of how the long-prepared memorial service turned into a half-hearted event.

The negotiations and outcomes surrounding this memorial service remind us that there is still a significant gap to be bridged between South Korea and Japan.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News on Sado Island.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • S. Korean government clearly states ‘forced mobilization of Koreans’ at separate memorial
    • 입력 2024-11-25 23:46:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

The South Korean government, which did not attend the memorial service at the Sado Mine in Japan, held a separate memorial service today (11.25) on-site, clearly stating the tears and sacrifices of the forcibly mobilized Koreans.

The Japanese government expressed regret yesterday (11.24) over the absence of the South Korean side at the memorial service.

This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting from Sado Island.

[Report]

A small tent was set up at the site of the dormitory for Korean laborers who were forcibly mobilized to the Sado Mine during the final days of the Japanese colonial period.

The memorial service, hastily prepared by the South Korean government, was attended by nine bereaved family members who did not participate in the Japanese memorial service and Ambassador Park Cheol-hee.

[Park Cheol-hee/South Korean Ambassador to Japan: "We will never forget that behind the history of the Sado Mine were the tears and sacrifices of these Korean laborers."]

Ambassador Park emphasized that both South Korea and Japan must sincerely work to ensure that the painful history from over 80 years ago continues to be remembered.

This is interpreted as a roundabout explanation of the reasons for not attending the Japanese memorial service and having to hold a separate one.

Japan, which had been preparing for the memorial service, is in a state of embarrassment.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary, the second-in-command of the Japanese Cabinet, expressed disappointment and regret.

[Hayashi Yoshimasa/Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary: "The Japanese government has been communicating politely with the South Korean government in connection with the region where the memorial service was prepared. It is regrettable that the South Korean side did not participate."]

Major Japanese media outlets, including the public broadcaster NHK, are reporting extensively and analyzing the background of how the long-prepared memorial service turned into a half-hearted event.

The negotiations and outcomes surrounding this memorial service remind us that there is still a significant gap to be bridged between South Korea and Japan.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News on Sado Island.
황진우
황진우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

위증 있었지만 위증교사 무죄?…판결문 분석해보니

위증 있었지만 위증교사 무죄?…판결문 분석해보니
‘선거법 개정’ 나선 민주당…<br>2심 영향 놓고 여야 공방

‘선거법 개정’ 나선 민주당…2심 영향 놓고 여야 공방
‘당원 게시판’ 충돌…“8동훈 <br>공개하라”·“당대표 흔들기”

‘당원 게시판’ 충돌…“8동훈 공개하라”·“당대표 흔들기”
“‘명 박사, 김영선 준비하라<br> 전해’…대통령 다른 육성 들었다”

“‘명 박사, 김영선 준비하라 전해’…대통령 다른 육성 들었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.