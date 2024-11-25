News 9

Storm Bert wreaks havoc in the UK

[Anchor]

The UK has suffered significant damage from storms.

Rain that was supposed to fall over a month poured down in just two days, causing floods and leaving tens of thousands of households without power.

Four people have died.

Reporter Wi Jae-cheon reports.

[Report]

People lined up are continuously scooping water with buckets.

No matter how much they scoop, the river keeps seeping into the village.

[Welsh Resident: "Flood defenses are like Harry Potter fence. (Public officials) do your job. What we pay money for."]

On Nov. 24 local time, storm 'Bert' hit the UK with heavy rain and strong winds, dumping a month's worth of rain in just two days in southern Wales.

Over a hundred flood warnings were issued across the UK, with coastal areas experiencing winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour.

The storm resulted in the deaths of four people, including a man in his 70s who was walking by the river and a man in his 60s who was unable to avoid a fallen tree.

[Mike Radom/Welsh Resident: "Every year, not just us, but the older people living here. They sit there in fear every time it rains they're gonna get flooded."]

Roads, homes, and commercial buildings in southern Wales were flooded, and some roads were closed due to landslides.

At one point, over 80,000 households in the UK and Ireland lost power.

Additionally, heavy snowfall in the central and northern regions due to storm Bert led to a complete suspension of flights at Newcastle Airport.

Some flights at London Heathrow Airport and 52 train services were also canceled.

This is KBS News, Wi Jae-cheon.

