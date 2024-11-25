News 9

Half of Kursk back to Russia; France may lift missile restrictions

입력 2024.11.25 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Reports are coming in that Ukraine is increasingly at a disadvantage on the Kursk front, where North Korean troops are said to be deployed.

France is considering options to use its own missiles for attacks on Russian territory to support Ukraine.

This is reporter Ahn Da-young from Paris.

[Report]

The Russian flag is raised in a village in the Russian-occupied Kursk region of Ukraine.

Pro-Russian social media has posted a video claiming that one village in Kursk has been retaken.

Reports from foreign media also indicate that more than 40% of the Kursk territory occupied by Ukraine has been returned to Russia.

This is based on reports citing high-ranking sources from the Ukrainian military's General Staff, showing that Ukraine is losing ground in the fighting.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "What is most important to Putin is to drive us out of the Kursk region. I am convinced that Putin wants to push us out by January 20th of next year (Trump's inauguration day)."]

The Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian military stated that some of the more than 11,000 North Korean troops deployed in Kursk have engaged in combat with Ukrainian forces.

Earlier, a U.S. military publication reported that 500 North Korean troops were killed by Storm Shadow missiles fired by Ukraine in Kursk, but did not provide specific sources or evidence.

Amid intense fighting on both sides, France has also suggested it may lift restrictions on the use of its own missiles.

This could allow the use of the SCALP air-to-ground cruise missile, similar to the British Storm Shadow, for attacks on Russian territory.

Russia has warned that it will respond strongly by all means if South Korea supplies lethal weapons to Ukraine.

In response, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russia should consult on what it is supporting North Korea with in exchange for troop deployment that threatens South Korea's security, and that South Korea's countermeasures depend on the actions of North Korea and Russia.

This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Half of Kursk back to Russia; France may lift missile restrictions
    • 입력 2024-11-25 23:46:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

Reports are coming in that Ukraine is increasingly at a disadvantage on the Kursk front, where North Korean troops are said to be deployed.

France is considering options to use its own missiles for attacks on Russian territory to support Ukraine.

This is reporter Ahn Da-young from Paris.

[Report]

The Russian flag is raised in a village in the Russian-occupied Kursk region of Ukraine.

Pro-Russian social media has posted a video claiming that one village in Kursk has been retaken.

Reports from foreign media also indicate that more than 40% of the Kursk territory occupied by Ukraine has been returned to Russia.

This is based on reports citing high-ranking sources from the Ukrainian military's General Staff, showing that Ukraine is losing ground in the fighting.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "What is most important to Putin is to drive us out of the Kursk region. I am convinced that Putin wants to push us out by January 20th of next year (Trump's inauguration day)."]

The Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian military stated that some of the more than 11,000 North Korean troops deployed in Kursk have engaged in combat with Ukrainian forces.

Earlier, a U.S. military publication reported that 500 North Korean troops were killed by Storm Shadow missiles fired by Ukraine in Kursk, but did not provide specific sources or evidence.

Amid intense fighting on both sides, France has also suggested it may lift restrictions on the use of its own missiles.

This could allow the use of the SCALP air-to-ground cruise missile, similar to the British Storm Shadow, for attacks on Russian territory.

Russia has warned that it will respond strongly by all means if South Korea supplies lethal weapons to Ukraine.

In response, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russia should consult on what it is supporting North Korea with in exchange for troop deployment that threatens South Korea's security, and that South Korea's countermeasures depend on the actions of North Korea and Russia.

This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.
안다영
안다영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

위증 있었지만 위증교사 무죄?…판결문 분석해보니

위증 있었지만 위증교사 무죄?…판결문 분석해보니
‘선거법 개정’ 나선 민주당…<br>2심 영향 놓고 여야 공방

‘선거법 개정’ 나선 민주당…2심 영향 놓고 여야 공방
‘당원 게시판’ 충돌…“8동훈 <br>공개하라”·“당대표 흔들기”

‘당원 게시판’ 충돌…“8동훈 공개하라”·“당대표 흔들기”
“‘명 박사, 김영선 준비하라<br> 전해’…대통령 다른 육성 들었다”

“‘명 박사, 김영선 준비하라 전해’…대통령 다른 육성 들었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.