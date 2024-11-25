AI models use news artilces for free in training; urgnet need for standards
A researcher from OpenAI, well-known for ChatGPT, made a significant statement last month.
He revealed that "ChatGPT did not pay attention to copyright when collecting data for its training."
Other global AI companies like Google are also in lawsuits with major U.S. media over the issue of usage fees for training data.
So, what is the situation for our AI-driven platform companies like Naver and Kakao?
Reporter Ji Hyung-cheol has the story.
[Report]
This is 'HyperCLOVA X', the AI language model that Naver ambitiously unveiled last year.
It emphasized its overwhelming Korean language capabilities as a key competitive edge against foreign AI models.
[Sung Nak-ho/Naver Cloud Chief Technology Officer/Aug. 2023: "It is a large-scale language model that has learned a lot of Korean. As a result, it understands our language, culture, and context very well."]
'HyperCLOVA X' focused on utilizing not only blog posts but also news from domestic media during its training process.
[Shin Yong-woo/Lawyer/News Copyright Forum Member: "(News) provides information based on facts, which can reduce AI hallucinations. It can also reflect the latest trends and social issues."]
Because of this, media companies are demanding that AI companies pay reasonable usage fees if they want to use their articles for AI training.
As the controversy over 'news copyright' grows, the government, media companies, and academia have begun discussions.
However, domestic AI giants like Naver, Kakao, and KT are not actively participating, which is slowing down progress.
In the AI industry, there are voices suggesting that instead of heading towards large-scale lawsuits like in foreign countries, it is better to establish procedures and criteria for fair use of news to reduce so-called 'conflict costs'.
[AI Tech Developer/Voice Altered: "They use news for AI training thinking, 'It's for research, so it should be fine,' but I think it would be good to have routes or pathways to use it officially and legally without issues."]
The government plans to continue discussions with the goal of establishing an advanced system regarding copyright for articles used in AI training by the end of this year.
This is KBS News Ji Hyung-cheol.
AI models use news artilces for free in training; urgnet need for standards
입력 2024-11-25 23:46:35
