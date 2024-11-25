News 9

Rookie coach Kim Tae-soo takes helm at Sono

[Anchor]

In a surprising move, Kim Tae-soo, a rookie head coach, has been appointed as the successor to Kim Seung-gi, who resigned amid a player assault controversy in the professional basketball team Sono.

Known as the "Magic Kid" during his playing days, Coach Kim Tae-soo has vowed to earn the nickname "Magic Brain" by engaging in fresh communication with the MZ generation.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

At 40 years old, Kim Tae-soo has become the youngest head coach in the league and warmly greets the Sono players for the first time.

["Nice to meet you~"]

Coach Kim, who was called the "Magic Kid" during his playing days and even gave tactical instructions to his teammates in place of the coach, emphasized the importance of breaking down barriers between leaders and players as his inaugural message.

[Kim Tae-soo/Sono Coach: "I think of us as brothers, in a horizontal relationship, and let's keep communicating and move ahead like the MZ generation! I'm from Generation X, but you guys are MZ~"]

The reason the Sono team appointed a "rookie coach" with no prior coaching experience is to revitalize the team, which has been shaken by the player assault controversy involving Kim Seung-gi.

Coach Kim's first directive was to change the atmosphere through music.

[Kim Tae-soo/Sono Coach: "I think Korean players will enjoy it more if we play music during afternoon practice to make it fun!"]

[Alan Williams: "YES, SIR!"]

Emphasizing fun basketball, Coach Kim pledged to bring a fresh breeze to the professional basketball scene with his magical brain.

[Kim Tae-soo/Sono Coach: "Since I have no experience, I think there's nothing to be afraid of. The position of a coach requires more thinking than hands, so it would be nice if the nickname 'Magic Brain' comes about."]

The players are also looking forward to the changes that the new head coach will bring.

[Lee Jung-hyun/Sono: "He mentioned a horizontal atmosphere rather than a vertical one, which is something I've never heard from a coach while playing basketball, so I'm really surprised, and I have high expectations in that regard."]

Coach Kim Tae-soo will make his debut as head coach against DB on Nov. 28.

This is Ha Mu-rim from KBS News.

하무림
하무림 기자

