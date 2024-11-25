First floating Hangang Bus to begin official operation in March
The appearance of the 'Hangang Bus' in Seoul, which will begin actual operations in March next year, was unveiled for the first time today (11.25).
This is a new public transportation vessel that will navigate the Han River.
Let's take a look at what it will be like in advance.
Lee Yoo-min reports.
[Report]
["One, two, three!"]
As the white ribbon connected to the vessel was cut, the 'Hangang Bus' revealed itself from behind the stage.
After eight months since construction began, it has finally launched into the water.
[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul: "I cannot contain the overwhelming emotion that the era of water transportation on the Han River is finally opening up."]
The Hangang Bus will operate between seven major docks, including Yeouido, Ttukseom, and Jamsil in Seoul.
It is a catamaran with two hulls, capable of carrying eight bicycles, and features panoramic windows.
It can accommodate 199 passengers at a time, with tables at each seat for eating and working.
["Eating while enjoying the view outside the Han River...."]
Regarding safety concerns, the city of Seoul explained that it has structures and materials that can withstand fire and swaying.
[Lee Jae-seok/Design Team Leader at Eunsung Heavy Industries: "Since the hull structure is made of aluminum, it is strong against fire, so we believe that safety is not a major issue."]
The unveiled Hangang Bus will undergo trial operations and will be delivered to the Han River next month, with official operations starting in March next year.
A total of 12 vessels are planned to be introduced by next year.
This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
