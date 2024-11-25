Ex-national football coach announces candidacy for Football Association president

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former national football team coach Huh Jung-moo has officially declared his candidacy for the Korea Football Association president election in January next year.



Coach Huh has opposed the current president Chung Mong-gyu's autocratic management, pledging to operate the association transparently and fairly.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.



[Report]



Huh Jung-moo, the former national football team coach, achieved the historic feat of reaching the Round of 16 in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The reason Coach Huh is running for the association presidency is that he can no longer watch the administrative chaos of the association as a football person.



[Huh Jung-moo/Former National Football Team Coach: "The Korea Football Association's autocratic and unilateral management system has ultimately led to the horrific result of system collapse."]



Coach Huh pointed out the issues in the selection process of leaders like Jurgen Klinsmann and Hong Myung-bo, highlighting the president's imperial decision-making structure.



[Huh Jung-moo/Former National Football Team Coach: "I believe the root of all problems lies in the decision-making structure. Due to the autocratic management method, the intentions are not properly communicated...."]



He also emphasized the differences from the current president Chung Mong-gyu.



He clearly opposed the current administration's policies, such as the downsizing of the Cheonan Football Center, the revival of the Paju National Team Training Center, and the reorganization of the football promotion and relegation system.



[Huh Jung-moo/Former National Football Team Coach: "I know the field. I am confident that I can achieve results just like the president of baseball, Heo Koo-youn, and I am determined to make it happen by working hard."]



With Huh Jung-moo declaring his candidacy, current KFA president Chung Mong-gyu must announce his intention to register as a candidate by the 2nd of next month, so he is expected to decide whether to challenge for a fourth term within this week.



KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



