News 9

Ex-national football coach announces candidacy for Football Association president

입력 2024.11.25 (23:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former national football team coach Huh Jung-moo has officially declared his candidacy for the Korea Football Association president election in January next year.

Coach Huh has opposed the current president Chung Mong-gyu's autocratic management, pledging to operate the association transparently and fairly.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

Huh Jung-moo, the former national football team coach, achieved the historic feat of reaching the Round of 16 in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The reason Coach Huh is running for the association presidency is that he can no longer watch the administrative chaos of the association as a football person.

[Huh Jung-moo/Former National Football Team Coach: "The Korea Football Association's autocratic and unilateral management system has ultimately led to the horrific result of system collapse."]

Coach Huh pointed out the issues in the selection process of leaders like Jurgen Klinsmann and Hong Myung-bo, highlighting the president's imperial decision-making structure.

[Huh Jung-moo/Former National Football Team Coach: "I believe the root of all problems lies in the decision-making structure. Due to the autocratic management method, the intentions are not properly communicated...."]

He also emphasized the differences from the current president Chung Mong-gyu.

He clearly opposed the current administration's policies, such as the downsizing of the Cheonan Football Center, the revival of the Paju National Team Training Center, and the reorganization of the football promotion and relegation system.

[Huh Jung-moo/Former National Football Team Coach: "I know the field. I am confident that I can achieve results just like the president of baseball, Heo Koo-youn, and I am determined to make it happen by working hard."]

With Huh Jung-moo declaring his candidacy, current KFA president Chung Mong-gyu must announce his intention to register as a candidate by the 2nd of next month, so he is expected to decide whether to challenge for a fourth term within this week.

KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ex-national football coach announces candidacy for Football Association president
    • 입력 2024-11-25 23:58:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former national football team coach Huh Jung-moo has officially declared his candidacy for the Korea Football Association president election in January next year.

Coach Huh has opposed the current president Chung Mong-gyu's autocratic management, pledging to operate the association transparently and fairly.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

Huh Jung-moo, the former national football team coach, achieved the historic feat of reaching the Round of 16 in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The reason Coach Huh is running for the association presidency is that he can no longer watch the administrative chaos of the association as a football person.

[Huh Jung-moo/Former National Football Team Coach: "The Korea Football Association's autocratic and unilateral management system has ultimately led to the horrific result of system collapse."]

Coach Huh pointed out the issues in the selection process of leaders like Jurgen Klinsmann and Hong Myung-bo, highlighting the president's imperial decision-making structure.

[Huh Jung-moo/Former National Football Team Coach: "I believe the root of all problems lies in the decision-making structure. Due to the autocratic management method, the intentions are not properly communicated...."]

He also emphasized the differences from the current president Chung Mong-gyu.

He clearly opposed the current administration's policies, such as the downsizing of the Cheonan Football Center, the revival of the Paju National Team Training Center, and the reorganization of the football promotion and relegation system.

[Huh Jung-moo/Former National Football Team Coach: "I know the field. I am confident that I can achieve results just like the president of baseball, Heo Koo-youn, and I am determined to make it happen by working hard."]

With Huh Jung-moo declaring his candidacy, current KFA president Chung Mong-gyu must announce his intention to register as a candidate by the 2nd of next month, so he is expected to decide whether to challenge for a fourth term within this week.

KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.
김기범
김기범 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

위증 있었지만 위증교사 무죄?…판결문 분석해보니

위증 있었지만 위증교사 무죄?…판결문 분석해보니
‘선거법 개정’ 나선 민주당…<br>2심 영향 놓고 여야 공방

‘선거법 개정’ 나선 민주당…2심 영향 놓고 여야 공방
‘당원 게시판’ 충돌…“8동훈 <br>공개하라”·“당대표 흔들기”

‘당원 게시판’ 충돌…“8동훈 공개하라”·“당대표 흔들기”
“‘명 박사, 김영선 준비하라<br> 전해’…대통령 다른 육성 들었다”

“‘명 박사, 김영선 준비하라 전해’…대통령 다른 육성 들었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.