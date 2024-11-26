An Na-rin ties 5th as Korean LPGA wins hit 13-year low

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour with a prize of 5.6 billion won, South Korea's An Na-rin finished in a tie for 5th place.



Thailand's Thitikun claimed victory, while the total number of wins for Korean players this year was only 3, the lowest in 13 years.



Reporter Son Ki-seong reports.



[Report]



An Na-rin, who was fiercely chasing the leading group of Angel Yin and Thitikun, ended up in a tie for 5th place after making a crucial bunker shot mistake.



Thitikun from Thailand succeeded in a two-on at the 17th hole and made an eagle, ultimately becoming the winner of the 5.6 billion won prize.



This season on the LPGA Tour, only Yang Hee-young, Yoo Hae-ran, and Kim A-Lim added one win each, with no further victories reported.



After achieving 15 wins in 2019, women's golf saw a decline to 7 wins and 4 wins during the COVID period, and this year it has reached an all-time low of just 3 wins in 13 years.



Analysts suggest that the total prize money of 33.2 billion won on the KLPGA Tour has expanded, leading to an increase in players settling on the domestic stage.



[Go Deok-ho/KBS Golf Commentator: "Since the domestic KLPGA Tour has established itself so well, the desire for top players to compete abroad may have diminished..."]



The decline in motivation among players like Park Sung-hyun and Chun In-gee, who once dominated the LPGA, is also a contributing factor due to their long overseas careers.



Despite this atmosphere, Yoon In-na, who won three titles this season, declared her challenge to the American stage, igniting hopes for a revival in women's golf.



[Yoon In-a/Hite Jinro/Nov. 8: "(The LPGA) has a certain level, and of course I've seen it on TV, but I haven't had the chance to play alongside them, so I really want to see it once."]



Korean women's golf stands at a critical juncture to see if a new LPGA star will emerge to follow in the footsteps of Park Se-ri, Park In-bee, and Ko Jin-young.



KBS News, Son Ki-seong.



