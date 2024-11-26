Daughter of table tennis legend leads U-19 women's team to World Youth Championship
Yoo Ye-rin, who caused an upset by defeating a Chinese player twice, fulfilled her dream of conquering the world, following in her father's footsteps.
In the first singles match of the semifinals, Yoo Ye-rin achieved a comeback victory of 3 to 2 against China's top-seeded player, Qin Yuxuan.
In the fifth singles match, with the game score tied at 2 to 2, Yoo Ye-rin's remarkable momentum led to another upset, defeating this year's Asian Championship winner, Zong Geman, 3 to 1.
Thanks to Yoo Ye-rin, who defeated the 'world's strongest' Chinese players twice, the national team advanced to the finals and also defeated Taiwan 3 to 1, celebrating their first victory at the World Youth Championships.
Following her father Yoo Nam-kyu, daughter Yoo Ye-rin also stood at the highest place on the podium.
As a child, Yoo Ye-rin often read her father's encouraging words to become a world champion. Both father and daughter have achieved their dream of reaching the top of the world.
