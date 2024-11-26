Daughter of table tennis legend leads U-19 women's team to World Youth Championship

동영상 고정 취소

'Table tennis legend' Yoo Nam-kyu's daughter, Yoo Ye-rin, played a leading role in winning the first championship in the women's team event under 19 at the World Youth Championships.



Yoo Ye-rin, who caused an upset by defeating a Chinese player twice, fulfilled her dream of conquering the world, following in her father's footsteps.



In the first singles match of the semifinals, Yoo Ye-rin achieved a comeback victory of 3 to 2 against China's top-seeded player, Qin Yuxuan.



In the fifth singles match, with the game score tied at 2 to 2, Yoo Ye-rin's remarkable momentum led to another upset, defeating this year's Asian Championship winner, Zong Geman, 3 to 1.



Thanks to Yoo Ye-rin, who defeated the 'world's strongest' Chinese players twice, the national team advanced to the finals and also defeated Taiwan 3 to 1, celebrating their first victory at the World Youth Championships.



Following her father Yoo Nam-kyu, daughter Yoo Ye-rin also stood at the highest place on the podium.



As a child, Yoo Ye-rin often read her father's encouraging words to become a world champion. Both father and daughter have achieved their dream of reaching the top of the world.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!