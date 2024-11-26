News Today

[News Today] ANOTHER FIRE AT POSCO PLANT

입력 2024.11.26 (15:59) 수정 2024.11.26 (16:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Another fire erupted at POSCO Pohang Steelworks, just two weeks after a previous major blaze. Fires have recurred every two to three months since last year, sparking concerns over safety management. Amid growing unease, local citizens are considering a class-action lawsuit.

[REPORT]
Gray smoke rises up the pitch black sky.

A fire broke out at POSCO Pohang Steelworks's third Finex furnace at around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday.

It was the same factory that previously caught fire on November 10.

The blaze was put out after 2 hours with no casualties reported, but the plant had to halt operations again.

It earlier stopped producing molten metal due to the fire two weeks ago and was on a trial operation since last Tuesday.

Fire authorities suspect the latest blaze resulted from damage to the external layer of a smelting furnace tower during a test run.

Oh Jin-wook / Pohang Nambu Fire Station
Removing hardened coke to find traces of the damaged skin is risky due to lingering heat from molten metal.

Since last April, eight fire incidents occurred at Pohang steelworks in a frequency of about one in every two to three months.

POSCO explained there's constant risk of fire as many work sites deal with high heat and the entire area is double the size of Seoul's Yeouido district.

But as frequent fires raise anxiety, local civic groups have warned of a class action compensation suit.

Kim Seok-hoon / Co-chair, Pohang Participatory Alliance
The company hasn’t acted when they should, so we’re forming basic rules, planning a lawsuit with 100 people.

POSCO has vowed to draft measures to prevent a recurrence but controversy over its safety management is not dying down.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ANOTHER FIRE AT POSCO PLANT
    • 입력 2024-11-26 15:59:52
    • 수정2024-11-26 16:01:11
    News Today

[LEAD]
Another fire erupted at POSCO Pohang Steelworks, just two weeks after a previous major blaze. Fires have recurred every two to three months since last year, sparking concerns over safety management. Amid growing unease, local citizens are considering a class-action lawsuit.

[REPORT]
Gray smoke rises up the pitch black sky.

A fire broke out at POSCO Pohang Steelworks's third Finex furnace at around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday.

It was the same factory that previously caught fire on November 10.

The blaze was put out after 2 hours with no casualties reported, but the plant had to halt operations again.

It earlier stopped producing molten metal due to the fire two weeks ago and was on a trial operation since last Tuesday.

Fire authorities suspect the latest blaze resulted from damage to the external layer of a smelting furnace tower during a test run.

Oh Jin-wook / Pohang Nambu Fire Station
Removing hardened coke to find traces of the damaged skin is risky due to lingering heat from molten metal.

Since last April, eight fire incidents occurred at Pohang steelworks in a frequency of about one in every two to three months.

POSCO explained there's constant risk of fire as many work sites deal with high heat and the entire area is double the size of Seoul's Yeouido district.

But as frequent fires raise anxiety, local civic groups have warned of a class action compensation suit.

Kim Seok-hoon / Co-chair, Pohang Participatory Alliance
The company hasn’t acted when they should, so we’re forming basic rules, planning a lawsuit with 100 people.

POSCO has vowed to draft measures to prevent a recurrence but controversy over its safety management is not dying down.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, ‘김건희 여사 특검법’ 재의요구권 행사

윤 대통령, ‘김건희 여사 특검법’ 재의요구권 행사
사도광산 ‘저자세’ 지적에…<br>외교부 “일본 태도 유감 표명”

사도광산 ‘저자세’ 지적에…외교부 “일본 태도 유감 표명”
모레까지 최대 20cm, 수도권도 3~10cm 눈…기온도 ‘뚝’

모레까지 최대 20cm, 수도권도 3~10cm 눈…기온도 ‘뚝’
소비자원 “겨울철 전기차 주행거리 대폭 줄어”…“여유있게 충전하세요”

소비자원 “겨울철 전기차 주행거리 대폭 줄어”…“여유있게 충전하세요”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.