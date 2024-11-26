[News Today] COPYRIGHT FEES FOR AI LEARNING

입력 2024-11-26





Artificial intelligence increasingly uses news stories for smarter training. Amid overseas lawsuits by media platforms demanding use fees from AI developers, discussions are underway domestically to set copyright standards for AI training articles.



HyperCLOVA X, Naver's ambitious artficial intelligence program released last year.



It features fluent Korean language skills as a competitive edge against overseas AI programs.



Sung Nak-ho / Head of Hyperscale AI, Naver Cloud (Aug. 2023)

It's a massive language model that has mastered Korean. It deeply understands the Korean language, culture and context.



HyperCLOVA X used various blog posts and local news reports to acquire the needed data.



Shin Yong-woo/ News Copyrights Forum

News can reduce AI hallucinations because it is fact-based. It can reflect the latest trends and social issues.



This is the reason why media companies are demanding that AI companies pay necessary fees for using their news stories in AI learning.



As the controversy over news story copyright began to flare up, members of the government, media companies and academia launched a forum.



However, progress has been slow so far, as domestic AI corporations like Naver, Kakao and KT are not taking proactive part in such discussions.



The AI sector says rather than going through mass lawsuits, like examples seen abroad, it would be better to devise procedures and set fees for using news stories legitimately to reduce conflict-induced costs.



AI developer/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

News is unsuspectedly used in AI learning, but there should be regulations on utilizing it openly and legally.



The government plans to continue the discussion with the goal of devising guidelines on news copyright for AI learning by the end of this year.