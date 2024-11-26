[News Today] CHRISTMAS MARKET IN OSAN

Christmas is still a month away, but it's never too early to enjoy the festivities. The second annual Christmas Market has opened at Osan Station Plaza. Both families and couples are enjoying an early celebration of the holiday season.

[LEAD][REPORT]A giant Christmas tree is lit up.The light from the tree makes a winter night feel warmer.The second Christmas market has opened in Osan, following last year's inaugural event. Visitors make lasting memories having winter snacks or taking pictures in front of the beautifully decorated sleigh.Kim Sun-e, Im Yu-na, Im Hyung-jun/(Doesn't it feel like Christmas is here?) It is too early. It feels like Christmas has already begun here in Osan. It's Christmas in November.Ahn Seul-e/It's great that we can enjoy these scenes so close by. It's also fun to celebrate Christmas before it gets too cold.Shin Jin-kyung/With my heart fluttering, I‘m really excited. It's a tad bit sad I came alone but I'll come back with my boyfriend.Prior to the opening ceremony, a Santa parade took place along a one-kilometer section from Osan City Hall to Osan Station.The USFK Eighth Army's band played carols in the lead with the participation of some 100 Osan citizens all dressed up as Santa Claus.The festival was held as a means to attract visitors back to the city's old town near Osan Station.Kim Yong-deok/ Chair, Osan association of merchantsI hope all small cities nationwide will hold a festival like this. Offering great foods, attractions will greatly help small businesses.The Osan Christmas Market is growing as an iconic local festival breathing a new life into the once-thriving business district in the old town.