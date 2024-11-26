News Today

[News Today] CHRISTMAS MARKET IN OSAN

입력 2024.11.26 (16:00) 수정 2024.11.26 (16:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Christmas is still a month away, but it's never too early to enjoy the festivities. The second annual Christmas Market has opened at Osan Station Plaza. Both families and couples are enjoying an early celebration of the holiday season.

[REPORT]
A giant Christmas tree is lit up.
The light from the tree makes a winter night feel warmer.

The second Christmas market has opened in Osan, following last year's inaugural event. Visitors make lasting memories having winter snacks or taking pictures in front of the beautifully decorated sleigh.

Kim Sun-e, Im Yu-na, Im Hyung-jun/
(Doesn't it feel like Christmas is here?) It is too early. It feels like Christmas has already begun here in Osan. It's Christmas in November.

Ahn Seul-e/
It's great that we can enjoy these scenes so close by. It's also fun to celebrate Christmas before it gets too cold.

Shin Jin-kyung/
With my heart fluttering, I‘m really excited. It's a tad bit sad I came alone but I'll come back with my boyfriend.

Prior to the opening ceremony, a Santa parade took place along a one-kilometer section from Osan City Hall to Osan Station.

The USFK Eighth Army's band played carols in the lead with the participation of some 100 Osan citizens all dressed up as Santa Claus.

The festival was held as a means to attract visitors back to the city's old town near Osan Station.

Kim Yong-deok/ Chair, Osan association of merchants
I hope all small cities nationwide will hold a festival like this. Offering great foods, attractions will greatly help small businesses.

The Osan Christmas Market is growing as an iconic local festival breathing a new life into the once-thriving business district in the old town.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] CHRISTMAS MARKET IN OSAN
    • 입력 2024-11-26 16:00:27
    • 수정2024-11-26 16:01:40
    News Today

[LEAD]
Christmas is still a month away, but it's never too early to enjoy the festivities. The second annual Christmas Market has opened at Osan Station Plaza. Both families and couples are enjoying an early celebration of the holiday season.

[REPORT]
A giant Christmas tree is lit up.
The light from the tree makes a winter night feel warmer.

The second Christmas market has opened in Osan, following last year's inaugural event. Visitors make lasting memories having winter snacks or taking pictures in front of the beautifully decorated sleigh.

Kim Sun-e, Im Yu-na, Im Hyung-jun/
(Doesn't it feel like Christmas is here?) It is too early. It feels like Christmas has already begun here in Osan. It's Christmas in November.

Ahn Seul-e/
It's great that we can enjoy these scenes so close by. It's also fun to celebrate Christmas before it gets too cold.

Shin Jin-kyung/
With my heart fluttering, I‘m really excited. It's a tad bit sad I came alone but I'll come back with my boyfriend.

Prior to the opening ceremony, a Santa parade took place along a one-kilometer section from Osan City Hall to Osan Station.

The USFK Eighth Army's band played carols in the lead with the participation of some 100 Osan citizens all dressed up as Santa Claus.

The festival was held as a means to attract visitors back to the city's old town near Osan Station.

Kim Yong-deok/ Chair, Osan association of merchants
I hope all small cities nationwide will hold a festival like this. Offering great foods, attractions will greatly help small businesses.

The Osan Christmas Market is growing as an iconic local festival breathing a new life into the once-thriving business district in the old town.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령, ‘김건희 여사 특검법’ 재의요구권 행사

윤 대통령, ‘김건희 여사 특검법’ 재의요구권 행사
사도광산 ‘저자세’ 지적에…<br>외교부 “일본 태도 유감 표명”

사도광산 ‘저자세’ 지적에…외교부 “일본 태도 유감 표명”
모레까지 최대 20cm, 수도권도 3~10cm 눈…기온도 ‘뚝’

모레까지 최대 20cm, 수도권도 3~10cm 눈…기온도 ‘뚝’
소비자원 “겨울철 전기차 주행거리 대폭 줄어”…“여유있게 충전하세요”

소비자원 “겨울철 전기차 주행거리 대폭 줄어”…“여유있게 충전하세요”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.