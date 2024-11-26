News 9

DP sets date for re-vote on special prosecutor act

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party of Korea has immediately set a date for the re-vote on the special prosecutor law.

Observing the ruling party's internal turmoil, they decided on the 10th of next month instead of the originally announced date of the 28th.

Following the not guilty verdict for leader Lee Jae-myung yesterday (11.25), they have also begun counterattacks, including the push for a standing special prosecutor and the impeachment of prosecutors.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.

[Report]

[“Investigate Kim Keon-hee for the national disgrace and abuse of power!”]

As the request for re-examination of the special prosecutor law was passed at the Cabinet meeting, Democratic Party lawmakers gathered in Yongsan to condemn the decision.

They criticized that President Yoon Suk Yeol is the only president in history to refuse a special prosecutor investigation involving himself and his family.

[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party lawmaker: “They are concentrating their power to cover up their crimes. They are also focusing their budget on this. Our Democratic Party will definitely stop this.”]

In response to the not guilty verdict for Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party has launched a full counterattack, stating that “it was a forced indictment from the beginning due to retaliatory investigations.”

In addition to the standing special prosecutor and the National Assembly investigation into the Marine Corps death incident, they are also pushing for the impeachment of additional prosecutors.

They plan to report the impeachment motion against three prosecutors, including Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, at the plenary session on the 2nd of next month and vote on it afterward.

In particular, they are also preparing for the re-vote on the special prosecutor law regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee, but the voting date has been changed from the previously announced 28th to the 10th of next month.

They explained that there is a consensus among both parties that more time is needed for adequate preparation, but some analysts suggest that this is because the People Power Party is experiencing internal strife over the 'party member bulletin board controversy,' hoping that the conflict will escalate and lead to more defecting votes.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party floor leader: “The only way for President Yoon Suk Yeol and Representative Han Dong-hoon to survive is to accept the special prosecutor investigation into Kim Keon-hee.”]

While defecting votes are a concern, the quorum for re-voting requires a majority of the total members to be present and at least two-thirds of those present to vote in favor, so if the number of attending members from the People Power Party decreases due to their turmoil, the likelihood of the special prosecutor law being passed could increase.

Meanwhile, today (11.26), the Democratic Party launched a livelihood consultative meeting co-chaired by their leader Lee Jae-myung, who is expected to strengthen his focus on livelihood policies moving forward.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

