Pres. Yoon vetoes third bill for First Lady special counsel investigation

[Anchor]

Hello.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has veoted a bill calling for a special counsel investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee for the third time.

The government stated that the third bill still has constitutional issues, as the opposition party effectively holds the recommendation rights for the special prosecutor.

First, reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

A press conference was held earlier this month.

President Yoon Suk Yeol announced his intention to request reconsideration of the 'Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor law.'

[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Nov. 7/Address to the public and press conference: "This is not a judicial action, but a political incitement."]

And today (11.26), as the reconsideration proposal passed the Cabinet meeting, he immediately approved it.

It has been 12 days since the bill passed in the National Assembly, marking the 25th exercise of the right to request reconsideration since his inauguration.

The government stated that the constitutional issues of the bill have still not been resolved.

In particular, it criticized the so-called 'third-party recommendation' issue, which grants the Chief Justice the authority to recommend candidates for the special prosecutor.

It argued that having the head of the Supreme Court, who is in charge of the trial of the 'Deutsche Motors' case, recommend candidates for the special prosecutor undermines the principle of separation of powers.

They pointed out that the opposition party, which filed charges against the subject of the investigation, could even endlessly reject nominees until a special prosecutor of their choice is appointed, effectively granting them the right to recommend candidates for the position.

[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister: "If this is intended to burden the government, it is not the way to respond to the people who want the government and the National Assembly to work together to alleviate the difficult livelihoods."]

With President Yoon's exercise of the right to request reconsideration, the Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor law will return to the National Assembly for a third re-vote.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

